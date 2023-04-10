Hilary Swank, 48, Gives Birth To Twins With Husband Philip Schneider: ‘Pure Heaven’

Hilary Swank is a mom…times two! The Boys Don’t Cry actress, 48, gave birth to twins, her first children with producer husband Philip Schneider, 45, she revealed on Sunday, April 9 via Instagram — but didn’t reveal exactly what day she gave birth. The two babies — a boy and a girl — are the first children for both Hilary and Philip. She shared the news in a sweet post of her holding the twins as she wish her followers a Happy Easter while gazing out at an ocean view. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it…Happy Easter! …Posting from pure Heaven,” she wrote in her caption.

Hilary first announced that she was expecting twins with Philip, whom she married in 2018, in October 2022 while appearing on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

That same day, she took to Instagram to double down (see what we did there?) on the sweet news. “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!,” she wrote in the caption, alongside two angel baby emojis. Hilary adorably showed off her growing bump as she smiled while wearing a pretty floral dress in the animated photo clip. The Oscar winner’s famous friends were the first to congratulate her on the news.

“I am SO happy for you! An entirely new and exciting world is about to come to you!!! Congratulations,” wrote Janet Jackson, who gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 in 2017, in the comments section. “What what what!!! Yeah congrats my friend,” mom of three Kate Hudson reacted, while Debra Messing gushed, “WHATTTTTTTTT?!?! Hilary!!!!! I’m so happy for you two!!!!!!! You THREE!!!!!!!”

Hilary herself didn’t attempt to hide her joy, either. She again took to Instagram on Halloween to share a sweet pic in a black t shirt reading “My Little Pumpkins” alongside two smiling jack o lanterns. A little Chihuahua, also in Halloween attire, joined her for the pic. “#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins,” she captioned the pic.

The duo have been together since 2016, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was beyond thrilled to become a mom, even describing her as being on “cloud nine.” “This was something she’s always known she’s wanted and she is absolutely elated,” the insider told us in October. “Although Hilary isn’t too far along in her pregnancy, Philip has been absolutely incredible and Hilary can already see what an amazing father he’s going to make. He’s been super protective of Hilary, taking care of anything she needs, and just be very attentive.”