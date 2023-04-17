Jenna Ortega Rocks White Daisy Dukes As She Hits Up Day 3 Of Coachella: Photos

Jenna Ortega looked ready to dance as she attended the third day of the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday, April 16. The Scream VI star, 20, rocked a sheer white top and a pair of white daisy dukes, along with a matching bikini top, as she appeared to be making her way to one of the stages for a performance.

Aside from the white outfit, Jenna was also accessorized with a black bandana around her neck and dark black boots, reminiscent of her Wednesday character’s fashion sense. She also had a bag slung over her shoulder and had a black trucker hat secured on her waist. She also had a pair of sunglasses and looked like she was ready to put them on in the afternoon sun.

While it’s not clear what artist Jenna was on her way to see, there were tons of exciting artists that she could’ve been checking out on Sunday’s lineup, including Frank Ocean, GloRilla, Willow, Sudan Archives, Knocked Loose, and many more. The actress has previously opened up about her music taste in a few interviews. “I listen to a lot of ‘Discovery’ by Daft Punk or ‘Homework’ by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently,” she told NME in March, while discussing the music in Scream VI. “The [Scream] director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Mason [Gooding, Ortega’s co-star] and I love Nick Cave.”

Jenna undoubtedly had a blast at Coachella, as it’s been such a huge year for the star. She’s earned major recognition for her roles as the title character in the Netflix series Wednesday, and she also was celebrated as she reprised her role as Tara Carpenter for Scream VI. After starring in Wednesday, her now-iconic dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps also sparked a viral TikTok trend with tons of fans and fellow celebrities recreating it.

Jenna was one of many stars seen roaming the festival grounds throughout the first weekend of Coachella. Other celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Billie Eilish were all spotted enjoying the music festival, along with many more.