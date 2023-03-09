Jenna Ortega Is Totally Unamused Doing The Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo

Jenna Ortega tries to convince the Please Don't Destroy guys to not do the mega-popular 'Wednesday' dance for the 'SNL' promo, but they just can't resist.

March 9, 2023 9:24AM EST

Hollywood’s new scream queen is taking on SNL. Jenna Ortega will make her Saturday Night Live debut on March 11 with musical guest The 1975. Ahead of the show, the Golden Globe nominee stars in a hilarious SNL promo with the Please Don’t Destroy trio.

Jenna Ortega doing the ‘Wednesday’ dance with Please Don’t Destroy. (NBC)

She tells the guys that she doesn’t want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because “we’ve seen so much of that already, and I think it’s time to do something different.” When she looks over at the Please Don’t Destroy guys, something different is not the direction they want to go. They’re dressed like Wednesday Addams, complete with a black dresses with frills and wigs.

They try to play it off like they didn’t show up just to do the viral Wednesday dance, but Jenna isn’t buying it. “Like, I could say to you, why are dressed like a reporter from the ’70s,” Martin Herlihy quips. Jenna responds, “Funny.”

John Higgins claims he “barely” knows the viral dance as he starts to mimick the moves in front of Jenna. The actress eventually gives in.

John and Ben Marshall go all-out doing the Wednesday, while Jenna couldn’t be more unamused. This is exactly the reaction Wednesday Addams would have given Please Don’t Destroy. No one knows Wednesday like Jenna.

Jenna Ortega in her ‘SNL’ promo. (NBC)

Jenna is hosting Saturday Night Live the same week Scream 6 hits theaters. Jenna reprises the fan-favorite role of Tara Carpenter in the latest slasher flick alongside Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The actress will also return to the role of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix series. The show broke all kinds of records for Netflix and has become one of the streaming service’s most popular series. The viral Wednesday dance, choreographed by Jenna herself, blew up on TikTok and was recreated by Madonna and more.

