‘Scream 6’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else You Need To Know

In 1996, horror film buffs were introduced to one of the most iconic movie villains of our generation: Ghostface. Like Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) and A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984), Scream quickly became a bonafide hit, and spawned several sequels. The franchise told the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who was terrorized by a number of killers wearing a Ghostface mask, until the franchise ultimately stalled with the fourth movie in 2011. Then, in 2022, the franchise was revitalized with Scream, a sequel which was given the same name as the original movie. The success of that fifth film in the franchise led to the announcement of a direct sequel — Scream 6 — in February 2022. Want to know more? HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the cast, the release date, the storyline, and more.

Scream 6 Release Date

Scream 6 is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on March 31, 2023. This release date is just 14 months after the premiere of Scream (2022), which was released on January 14, 2022.

Scream 6 Plot

This film is set to take place in New York City. All the movies that came before it took place in and around the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, so this will be the first time the franchise is branching out to other locations. The official synopsis reads: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” Not much more is known about the upcoming sequel, and that’s exactly how the cast and creators want it to be. “They have us so tight-lipped around here. All I can say is how it feels. I don’t wanna say the wrong word, but it feels scarier…I think people are gonna be surprised,” Scream star Melissa Barrera told Us Weekly.

Scream 6 Cast & Crew

Melissa won’t be the only cast member returning for Scream‘s newest sequel. Jenna Ortega (X), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Jasmin Savoy Brown (For the People), Hayden Panettiere (Scream 4), and Courteney Cox (Shining Vale) will also be back. Unfortunately, Neve Campbell won’t be appearing in the movie, so Courteney’s iconic Gale Weathers will be the only character to be featured in all six of the Scream movies.

In June 2022, Neve revealed she would not be returning to the franchise after issues regarding her contract and salary. At the time, she told HollywoodLife, “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Those who will be returning, however, will be joined by newcomers Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, and a few others. When recently asked about his character, Dermot told ScreenRant, “Yeah, I play a cop…I guess I shouldn’t say that my daughter is one of the victims…but I don’t have to describe how or in what way, so that’s what draws me into the story is strong family ties.”

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who first joined joined the franchise to direct the fifth movie, will also be helming this new sequel. And just as well, Scream writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who also wrote 2019’s Ready or Not, are returning for the latest installment of the franchise.

Finally, Kevin Williamson, who was an original writer and creator of the franchise, will be back to executive produce this movie as well.

Does Dewey Comes Back In Scream 6?

David Arquette‘s character, Dewey Riley, was killed in the fifth Scream, so it seems very unlikely that he’ll be back for the sixth movie. However, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) appeared in hallucinations in the last movie, so it’s always a possibility that Dewey could make a cameo in a similar way. Still, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Is Stu Coming Back In Scream 6?

There were multiple rumors that Matthew Lillard was meant to return as Stu in Scream 3 and that the original script was nixed after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Matthew actually confirmed that theory in an interview with Vulture in January 2022, so Stu may very well be alive in the Scream universe — he just hasn’t returned as Ghostface yet. At this time, though, there’s no new plan for Matthew to return to the franchise.

Who Are The Killers In Scream 6?

Only time will tell who the next Ghostface killers will be. Without a trailer or movie stills to analyze, any guess is as good as the next.

Is There A Scream 7?

While it’s still unclear whether there will be more Scream movies after this latest installment, producer Kevin Williamson told Collider that he thinks the franchise “can go on”. He said, “I’ve been proven wrong repeatedly. Since this last one was such a pleasure… I also think one of the wonderful things about Scream is that there’s a different killer in every film. There’s [Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, or Freddy Krueger], they don’t go away. And Ghostface changes with every movie, so we have an opportunity to change the motive, change the story, and we can always twist and turn it since it [the original Scream] was always meant to be a game-changer.”