‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Trailer: Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine & More Team Up To Fight Evil

Dungeons & Dragons, the widely-popular game, comes to life in the first trailer, which was released on July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con. The first footage gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast as their fantasy characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Chris Pine is leading the way as a Bard. “Here’s the thing. We’re a team of thieves. And when you do this… you’re bound to make enemies. Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge,” he says in the trailer.

The Bard continues, “Truth be told… We helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing. We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.” The Bard enlists help from a Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), a Sorcerer (Justice Smith), a Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), and Doric (Sophia Lillis).

View Related Gallery Regé-Jean Page's Photos: See The Actor In Shots From 'Bridgerton' & More BRIDGERTON REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Rege-Jean Page 'The Gray Man' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2022

The trailer — a perfect combination of action, thrills, and laughs — previews some epic fight scenes. While the Duke of Hastings made us swoon at Bridgerton balls, Regé-Jean is getting his hands dirty as one fierce warrior in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. Hugh Grant also stars as a Rogue.

The first look at the upcoming fantasy film was unveiled at SDCC on July 21. A D&D booth was set up at the convention with glimpses of the film’s cast as their on-screen characters. Chris’ character wielded his sword in the air, while Michelle’s character held a battle ax and Rege’s character sported a heavy suit of armor with a dagger and sword.

The new D&D is a reboot of the past film series, which featured three installments that came out in 2000, 2005, and 2012. In an interview with Collider in March 2022, Chris said he and his co-stars “had a hell of a time” filming the upcoming movie, which officially wrapped production in August 2021.

“The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark,” he explained. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.