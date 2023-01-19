Hayden Panettiere Returns As Fan Favorite Kirby Reed In ‘Scream 6’ Trailer

Kirby Reed survived Ghostface’s wrath in Scream 4’s Woodsboro Massacre Remake, and now she’s coming face-to-face with the serial killer again in Scream 6. A new trailer released on January 19 features Kirby Reed’s epic return.

The trailer begins with Tara and Sam trying to stay alive as Ghostface attacks a bodega. “I had this secret. There’s a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it’s going to keep coming for us,” Sam admits.

Tara, Sam, Mindy, and Chad cross paths with Kirby in New York City. “We share a certain history,” Kirby says to Sam. Final girls unite! Kirby warns the new crew that “this isn’t like any other Ghostface.” The new killer(s) has a shrine to Ghostface and the murders.

Ghostface really isn’t playing games this time. He’s going after Gale. Just when Gale thinks she’s got the upper hand, Ghostface attacks her in her apartment. “I’m something different,” Ghostface threatens.

“She’s come a long way,” Hayden Panettiere recently told EW about where Kirby is now. “What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she’s still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She’s just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff.”

Kirby joined the list of Scream final girls after a heated debate amongst fans. She was stabbed by Charlie Walker, who was Ghostface alongside Jill Roberts, and left to die. Despite it looking like Kirby was a goner, Scream 4 director Wes Craven argued that Kirby was not dead.

Kirby’s fate was confirmed in Scream 5. On Richie’s laptop, Kirby could be seen giving an interview in 2018. In the new Scream, Kirby is stepping back into Ghostface’s line of sight.

Prior to the release of Scream 5, Scream veteran David Arquette hoped to see Hayden’s character return. “I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Unfortunately, fan-favorite Dewey Riley will not be back in Scream 6 (unless there’s a flashback or a Dewey ghost). Dewey tragically met his end at the hands of Ghostface while trying to save Tara Carpenter.

Scream 6 will star Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott. The four survivors of the latest Woodsboro killings have fled to New York City, but Ghostface just can’t let them have peace. Scream 6 will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.