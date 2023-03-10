‘Wednesday’ Season 2: The Cast, Possible Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday will return for season 2.

Wednesday became one of the most popular Netflix series of all time.

Wednesday will likely be released in 2024 or later.

Wednesday Addams’ adventures are far from over. The Netflix series Wednesday became one of the streamer’s most popular shows of all time, and now there’s more on the way. Season 2 has already been confirmed, and Jenna Ortega gave a taste of what’s to come during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. There’s going to be more “horror” but less love triangle drama in the second season. Sorry, Xavier and Tyler.

Fans are going to be waiting with bated breath for news about Wednesday season 2. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about the next round of chaos for Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Season 2 Confirmed: What We Know So Far

Netflix made the official renewal announcement on January 6, 2023. Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams says in the season 2 announcement video, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

The streaming service said “more misery is coming” and the “global phenomenon will return for season 2.” The video has been viewed more than 18 million times since it dropped.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first,” creators/showrunners/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum.com.

Wednesday became an instant hit for Netflix when it debuted on November 23, 2022. In just its first week, Wednesday had 341.23M hours viewed and became the record-holder for the most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on Netflix. Wednesday beat Stranger Things 4, which previously held the title with 335M hours viewed in the first week. Wednesday broke another Netflix record in its second week with 411.29M hours viewed.

The series now ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days. More than 182 million households have seen the show since it debuted. At the time season 2 was announced, Wednesday had spent 6 consecutive weeks with over 100 million hours viewed on the English TV list.

Wednesday also became a TikTok sensation. As of January 2023, #WednesdayAddams had over 22 billion views. The iconic dance scene from Wednesday has also gone viral across social media. Fan-created content using “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior to the show’s release.

The love for Wednesday Addams began when the fictional family was created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The first Addams Family television series premiered in 1964. Feature films starring Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams debuted in the 1990s.

With the first season of Wednesday being such a massive hit for Netflix, the streaming service is bound to go even bigger for season 2. Netflix will likely want to capitalize quickly on the show’s popularity and get to work on a second season sooner rather than later. The show’s main appeal is to the young adult audience, but it’s evident that Wednesday has been enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast & Crew

Wednesday wouldn’t be Wednesday without Jenna Ortega. The Golden Globe nominee will be back for season 2. Victor Dorobantu’s Thing is bound to tag along. Jenna revealed in her Elle cover story that she will also be an executive producer of Wednesday season 2.

Jenna recently opened up about how “protective” she is of Wednesday. “I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show. Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense,” the actress said on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

She continued, “There was a line about this dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh my god, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No.’ There was times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in the sense where I just started changing lines.” Jenna admitted that she grew very, very protective of her, but you can’t lead a story and have no emotional arc because then it’s boring and nobody likes you.”

Since Wednesday will likely be returning for another semester at Nevermore Academy, her new friends are likely to return: Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger.

Even though it seemed like Tyler Galpin was being locked away after being revealed as the Hyde, Hunter Doohan thinks Tyler’s story is far from over.

“I just want to explore what’s next for Tyler, and if he’s going to come back after Wednesday,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I guess the idea left at the end is that he’s really pissed off enough to transform in that armed vehicle and I assume escape.”

Tyler was under the control of Christina Ricci’s Marilyn Thornhill, a.k.a. Laurel Gates, throughout the first season. Hunter noted that he would love to see “what Tyler and the Hyde are like without having a master in Thornhill.” Thornhill’s fate is left open at the end of the season, so it’s possible that Christina could return at some point.

“I think considering the fact we don’t see Laurel dead and we do see Tyler’s eyes open, I feel like things probably aren’t entirely wrapped up there,” Jenna told TV Guide.

The rest of the Addams family is expected to pop up in season 2 at some point. Fans loved seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Wherever Morticia and Gomez are, George Burcea’s Lurch is never far behind. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Isaac Ordonez’s Pugsley in season 2. Maybe he’ll join Wednesday at Nevermore. Since he loves mischief, Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester should pay a visit to Wednesday at some point.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Miles told TVLine. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Netflix hasn’t released any casting announcements for season 2 as of yet. However, fans already have some thoughts as to who they’d like to see in season 2. The one at the top of the list is Lady Gaga since the pop star/actress and the show are so linked now. “If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other,” Jenna told Variety at the Golden Globes.

Another popular choice for season 2 is Anjelica Huston, who played Morticia Addams in the ’90s Addams Family movies. Since there’s an opening for a new Headmaster at Nevermore, she could definitely fill that position.

There’s been no word if Tim Burton will return as a director and executive producer in season 2. He directed the first 4 episodes of the first season.

Plot & Storyline Theories For Wednesday Season 2

The writers and executive producers haven’t confirmed any set plans for season 2, but they have planned ahead. “For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally,” co-showrunner Miles Millar told Variety. “That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March 2023, Jenna gave a little hint as to what to expect in season 2. “We just started getting a writers’ room together and talking about it,” she said. Everybody’s being really cool. I think we want to up the kind of the horror aspect a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.

At the end of the first season, Nevermore Academy was shut down for the remainder of the semester. Co-showrunner Alfred Gough told THR that the school being closed “gave us the most possibilities for season 2, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore.”

He noted that the show is ultimately about the “female friendship” between Wednesday and Enid. However, many fans believe Wednesday and Enid have romantic feelings for each other. Here’s what Miles had to say:

“As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

Wednesday did open her heart a little in season 1 and developed feelings for Tyler. When he turned out to be the Hyde, that was obviously a shock to the system. In the final moments of the finale, Xavier gave Wednesday her first phone and hinted that she should text him sometime. Xavier and Wednesday definitely had a will-they-or-won’t-they element in season 1, so season 2 could go down the romantic route for them.

One theory is that Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, could return. The character died in the season 1 finale, but she could have faked her death with her shapeshifting abilities. One of the showrunners weighed in on the theory of Weems returning. “We like the idea that people die in this world, that there are real sacrifices and there’s loss — and that Wednesday has to react to that,” Miles told TV Guide. “For us, the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that.”

He added, “That said, it’s a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return. Never say never, but at this point, she’s definitely dead.”

Jenna Ortega adamantly told TV Guide that she refuses to “accept that as the truth.” Gwendoline added fuel to the fire that Weems could possibly return at some point. “I feel Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death,” she said.

Production & Release Date For Wednesday Season 2

The first season of Wednesday was filmed from September 2021 to March 2022 in Romania. Netflix nor the cast have revealed when season 2 will begin production, but filming will likely begin before the end of 2023. If season 2 took 7 months to film like the first season, Wednesday season 2 could be released in mid to late-2024.

The only potential delay would come from the actors’ schedules. Jenna, who is gearing up to promote Scream 6, is currently in production on the film Miller’s Girl. Filming could also take longer than the first season to accommodate the actors. Jenna recently opened up about her intense filming schedule in the first season.

“It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” the actress admitted at a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel, according to Variety. “It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren’t shooting the sixth day that week, it was ‘All right, well then, we’ll get your lessons in on that day.’”

Jenna also had fencing and cello lessons on top of filming. “I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out,” she said. “There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying.”

There were rumors that Wednesday would leave Netflix for Prime Video since Amazon recently bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday. What’s On Netflix denied the rumors and explained that Netflix has “ultimate control over the future of the series for the foreseeable future.”

So, Wednesday will return for season 2, but there will be a wait. But all good things come to those who wait, right? The hype around Wednesday isn’t slowing down one bit, so you know Netflix isn’t going to want to lose any momentum. HollywoodLife will keep you updated on all the latest Wednesday season 2 news as it’s released.