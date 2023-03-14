‘Scream 7’: The Cast, Neve Campbell’s Future & Everything Else We Know So Far

Core Four forever! The love for Scream is bigger than ever. In its opening weekend, Scream 6 broke the franchise record by making $67 million at the box office. Scream 6 was the second film featuring a new generation of stars, including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The hype over Scream is letting up, so what does this mean for Scream 7? It has to be a sure thing, right? HollywoodLife is breaking down everything we know about Scream 7.

Is There Going To Be A Seventh Scream Movie?

Scream 7 hasn’t been confirmed by Paramount yet. But with the numbers that Scream 6 is raking in, you can be assured that a seventh Scream movie is almost definitely in the cards.

ScreenRant is reporting that Scream 7 has been “greenlit” and is being “prepped to shoot this year. It looks like the studio hopes to have this film shot and released as quickly as its predecessor.”

The fifth Scream movie was released in January 2022. After it became a box office success, Scream 6 quickly got the greenlight. The sixth Scream movie filmed quickly took place from June to August 2022. Given the ongoing popularity of Scream, it’s likely that Scream 7 will follow this pattern.

Scream 7 Release Date

Since Scream 7 hasn’t been officially confirmed, there’s no release date yet for a seventh Scream movie. If the film gets underway by the end of 2023, Scream 7 could easily be released in mid-2024. Fun fact: a Scream film has never been released in the summer. Let’s change that!

Scream 7 Cast

Scream 7 would undoubtedly feature the return of Scream’s “Core Four,” which includes Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy. They all managed to survive their latest round with Ghostface.

Hayden Panettiere’s long-awaited return as Kirby Reed paved the way for more of the beloved character in the future. She was stabbed again by Ghostface, but she survived. She told Tara and Sam to call her if they “ever” needed anything.

Kirby was the perfect bridge between the original legacy characters and the newbies. She also formed a sweet bond with Tara. Bring Kirby back, Scream 7!

Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers also survived another brutal attack by Ghostface. Courteney is the only original Scream character to have appeared in all 6 films so far. She would likely make an appearance in a seventh installment.

Josh Segarra was introduced in Scream 6 as Danny Brackett, Sam’s new love interest. If Sam and Danny stay together, Josh would probably be back in Scream 7.

As with all previous Scream films, a new batch of supporting characters would be introduced in Scream 7. One or a few of them could be the new Ghostface!

Will Neve Campbell Return For Scream 7?

The Scream world was shocked in June 2022 when Neve Campbell revealed that she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott in Scream 6.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Neve said in a statement. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Neve’s absence was felt in Scream 6. She was mentioned briefly after the latest set of Ghostface attacks. Gale revealed that Sidney wouldn’t be coming to New York. Sidney and Mark took their kids to a safe spot to hide out from Ghostface.

Sidney Prescott will always remain a core part of the Scream world, but Neve’s decision to not come back didn’t completely change the story of Scream 6. “This was always the story we wanted to tell, which is really exciting we were able to do it,” writer James Vanderbilt told Variety. “The Sam and Tara sister story was always the thing we wanted to be front and center in this. We love Neve and think she’s amazing and had a great experience with her on [Scream] 5. She needs to do what she needs to do as a business woman and we totally support that.”

Director Tyler Gillett added, “I think what ultimately happened was we knew that if anything, in the absence of that character, we had to really dig deeper into the core four and make those relationships matter in a really emotional way. The goal was to try to form a connection between those characters and the audience the way that we formed a connection with Gale, Dewey, and Sid. At the end of the day, that’s just about having the time and the real estate in your story to really dig deep. But no, it wasn’t a wildly dramatic pivot.”

Neve hasn’t ruled out bringing Sidney back into the fold. “I don’t know that I’m done for good,” the actress tells PEOPLE in August 2022. “It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

The actress continued, “If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I’d be willing to consider [returning in the future].”I don’t believe it’s dead in the water, but we’ll see. But honestly, I’m really okay. I’ve been able to let it go. I wish them well. I’m doing three different shows right now. I’m very, very grateful that I’m working. I’m happy. So all is good.”

Is Stu Macher Alive?

That’s the million-dollar question. OG killer Stu was seemingly killed in the first Scream movie after being stabbed and electrocuted when a television falls on his head. However, a legion of Scream fans are holding out hope that Stu somehow survived and has been living in hiding for all this time.

Scream 5 featured Stu’s nephew briefly, but he was killed quickly by Ghostface. The big showdown went down at Stu Macher’s old house just like in the original.

Scream 6 directly referenced Stu Macher. At the Ghostface shrine warehouse, the Core Four and others came face-to-face with key items from past killings, including the TV that supposedly killed Stu. When Kirby brings up the TV that killed Stu, Mindy quipped, “If you believe he’s dead.”

Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, has said that Stu is dead dead. “No, he’s dead. I think that started because of the college scene, the frat party scene because he’s standing in the background. He just came to visit set that night,” he told Collider.

The latest Scream team isn’t so concrete about Stu’s fate. “There’s no good answer, so I will never confirm or deny stuff like that,” James Vanderbilt told Variety. Producer William Sherak added, “Anything’s possible.” Producer Paul Neinstein also said, “Characters can come in and out! There’s different ways to do it. It’s such a part of all of their lives; they have an affinity for Scream.”

Even if Stu is dead, he could come back as Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, who has appeared in the latest two films in Sam’s head. If Stu somehow is still alive, that would be the ultimate twist. Scream 7 could follow the theme of Scream 3: the past can always comes back to bite you.