Eddie Murphy, Father of 10, Reveals if He Has Any Parenting ‘Advice’ for Nick Cannon

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Eddie Murphy recently opened up about how he brings all 10 of his kids together for the winter holidays. When asked whether he had any parenting “advice” for Nick Cannon — who has 12 children — the 62-year-old comedian reacted with a joke during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Lord have mercy, yeah, no, he don’t need no advice,” Eddie replied. He shares two children with his fiancée, Paige Butcher: Izzy Oona and Max Charles Murphy. Eddie is also a dad to kids Eric, Bria, Christian, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella and Angel Murphy.

For Nick’s part, the TV host, 43, is a father to 12 children: Moroccan, Monroe, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo Marie. Nick’s son Zen died in December 2021 of brain cancer when he was 5 months old.

Over the years of their respective careers in the spotlight, fans have compared Eddie and Nick because of the amount of children they share with different women.

In February, Nick spoke with the same outlet about how he juggles his career with being a father to several children.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management — it’s energy management,” he explained. “Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling,” he said. “As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

The Nick Cannon Show host added that “it’s a blessing” having his kids. He pointed out that he wants to use his platform to help his children pursue any dreams they may have in the future.

“Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” Nick explained. “If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”