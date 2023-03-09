Jack Champion: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of ‘Scream 6’ & ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Jack plays Ethan in Scream 6.

Jack also stars as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Jack underwent serious training for his role in Avatar.

Jack Champion is having a moment. He’s one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the third highest-grossing movie of all time, and now he’s starring in the iconic Scream franchise. Jack plays a new character in Scream 6 who crosses paths with Tara, Sam, Mindy, and Chad in New York City.

So, who is Jack Champion? The 18-year-old’s star power continues to rise. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

1. Jack plays Ethan in Scream 6.

Jack joins the cast of Scream 6 as Ethan, Chad’s roommate at Blackmore University. Ethan is a new character in the Scream world. He’s featured alongside fellow Scream newbies Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. The movie hits theaters on March 10.

Jack revealed to Collider that he is a “massive Scream fan… So, jumping into Scream was, I mean, I think what made me excited was just that Scream was my favorite horror slasher genre there is.”

2. Jack stars as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Jack plays Miles “Spider” Socorro. He is a human born in Hell’s Gate and adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri. He’s close with all of Jake and Neytiri’s kids, especially their adopted daughter Kiri. For the majority of his life, Spider has been raised as part of the Na’vi. Avatar: The Way of Water is Spider’s introduction in the Avatar world.

3. Jack stayed in training mode for two years.

Since Jack plays a human in Avatar: The Way of Water, his training was much more rigorous than a lot of his cast members. “I had to look like I grew up in the Pandora jungle keeping up with the Na’vi kids. Not only did I had to learn all the bow, movement, and knife training, but they also sent me with a personal trainer—Josh Murillo, who I still work with today—who basically helped me look from a pudgy 13-year-old who didn’t really know how to work out to someone who was more lean, ripped and good with movement,” Jack told GQ.

For “two years” he had “maintain a shirtless physique. We had to come up with a plan that would be attainable for two years. I did a lot of high-rep weight lifting, high-intensity interval training along with some boxing workouts and incline walks.”

In addition to exercise, Jack also ate a high-protein diet and trained for underwater performance capture. The actor explained he did “freediving training and scuba training for four years. They designed a real full face mask—because on Pandora the humans have to have a face mask to breathe in their oxygen from outside—that also worked as a scuba mask for us to be underwater for hours. I held my breath for up to five minutes and 33 seconds at one point.” All in all, Jack worked on Avatar 2 from the time he was 12 to when he was 16.

4. Jack will be back for Avatar 3.

Jack is expected to be back for the upcoming third and fourth Avatar movies. Spider will continue to play a major role in the Avatar story. Avatar 3 and 4 will be released on December 22, 2023, and December 19, 2025.

“I think Spider feels like he’s always wanted a family, a true family. And I feel like he feels that potential of a true family in the Sullys, but he also can’t help but feel a little bit disconnected because not only is he human, but also he may not be fully accepted by everyone. And also with Quaritch, I don’t know, he feels very conflicted about what true family even means,” Jack told ScreenRant about his character’s journey.

5. Jack has a Sphynx cat!

Jack has an adorable 2-year-old Sphynx cat named Butters “Te Ngeru” Champion. Jack has an Instagram page dedicated to his cat.