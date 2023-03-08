‘Scream 6’ Review: Hayden Panettiere Shines In Sharp ‘Requel Sequel’ That’s Wildly Fun

Scream fans know exactly what they want, and Scream 6 doesn’t disappoint. The franchise continues to find new ways to bend the rules of the slasher genre to create a bloody and twist-filled story. Scream 6 leaves Woodsboro behind for New York City and keeps all the magic that makes every Scream movie such a blast.

While Woodsboro is in the rearview mirror, Ghostface is not. Sam, Tara, Chad, and Mindy try to restart their lives in the Big Apple in the wake of the latest Woodsboro massacre, but Ghostface just can’t let these kids live normal lives. A new Ghostface emerges in New York City with renewed energy, making the tension even more nerve-wracking and the kills even more brutal.

When more people end up dead at the hands of Ghostface, Kirby Reed makes her grand re-entrance into the Scream world. Since the 2011 release of Scream 4, Kirby has risen as a fan favorite much like the original legacy characters. The entire audience at the screening cheered when she first stepped onto the screen.

Hayden Panettiere was the perfect Scream cast member to bring back into the fold. Kirby’s scarred from her own battle with Ghostface, but she’s stronger than ever. You could feel the history in Hayden’s performance as Kirby’s past collided with her present. The role is Hayden’s first in 4 years, and she’s as charming and captivating as ever.

The newbies — a.k.a. the Core Four — continue to pave their own way in this new era of Scream. They’re all haunted in their own ways, but they’re all going down different paths when it comes to grappling with their trauma.

Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all deliver rock-solid performances. Jasmin’s Mindy continues to honor the legacy of her Uncle Randy with another incredible monologue about slasher rules. They’re joined by new cast members Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, as well as Dermot Mulroney.

While it’s impossible to ignore that Sam is Billy Loomis’ daughter, the character gets weighed down by the original Scream killer. This final girl doesn’t need Billy always looking over her shoulder. Let the girl thrive on her own with this new batch of characters.

Scream 6 is the first Scream film without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, and her presence is missed. Her absence is mostly felt in scenes with Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers, who is without both Sidney and Dewey for the first time. Gale stands strong on her own — as always — and tries to help the new-gen cast in her own Gale way.

Even after 27 years, the Scream franchise feels more invigorated than ever. The fanbase is as indestructible as the legacy of Ghostface, and we all can’t wait to see what’s next. Anything can happen, and in the world of Scream, you know that means you’re going to have a bloody good time no matter what. Scream 6 will be in theaters everywhere on March 10.