Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco, 18, Looks So Grown Up As They Hold Hands At ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

Scream franchise OG Courteney Cox, 58, proved she was the ultimate cool mom at the premiere of Scream 6, alongside her grown-up daughter, Coco Arquette, 18. During their adorable mother-and-daughter outing, the brunette beauty rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a little black dress, a blazer, and black tights. Courteney completed the look with black pumps, a black purse with gold chain embellishments, and a chic choker necklace. Meanwhile, her daughter, who was pictured hand-in-hand with her A-lister mom, wore an elegant red dress with a plunging neckline and black heels. So cute!

Not only did the 58-year-old pose alongside her mini-me, she also stood alongside a few of the film’s stars, including Jenna Ortega, 20. In another shot, Courteney posed alongside Jenna, Vida star Melissa Barrera, The Best of Me actress Liana Liberato, and more. During the premiere, Jenna, who plays Tara Carpenter, rocked a deconstructed men’s shirt as a mini dress, while blonde beauty Hayden Panettiere, stunned in a silk black dress and stockings.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Coco in recent weeks either, as the 18-year-old showed her support for her momma on Feb. 27. That day, the mom-of-one was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Coco stood by her side to celebrate Courteney’s big moment. Not only was Coco there, but some of her mother’s pals, including her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, 54, and Lisa Kudrow, 59, also stopped by to honor her.

As many know, the HomeCourt founder has been a part of the hit movie franchise since the first installment was released in 1996. Not only is Coco’s mom one of the OG cast members, but her father, David Arquette, 51, is too! Both of the teenager’s parents have appeared in all of the film’s sequels, which include Scream one through six, however, David did not make an appearance in 2022’s Scream 5 and Scream 6. The 2023 installment is set to premiere in theaters nation-wide on Mar. 10.

Courteney and her ex-husband were married for 14 years, however, they called it quits in 2013. Most recently, David’s ex took to Instagram to wish her current boyfriend and Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid, a happy Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”, she captioned the sweet selfie, along with a black and green heart emoji. David has since moved on as well and married actress Christina McLarty, 41, in 2015.