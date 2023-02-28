Jennifer Aniston Cries & Leans On Goddaughter Coco At Courteney Cox’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

It was a 'Friends' and family event when Courteney Cox got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Jennifer Aniston snuggling close to Courtney's daughter — and Jen's goddaughter — Coco Arquette.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter, Coco Arquette, acted as a source of comfort for her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, as she got emotional at BFF Courteney’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27. Coco, 18, and Jen, 54, sat next to each other at the event, and Jen did not hesitate to cozy up to her goddaughter as she appeared to get teary-eyed and emotional while seeing the Scream actress get her moment in the spotlight. In return, Coco leaned in to comfort her as she seemingly beamed with pride as her 58-year-old mother received the honor.

Coco Arquette and Jen Aniston lean on each other as they get emotional watching Courteney Cox be awared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27, 2023
Coco Arquette and Jen Aniston lean on each other as they get emotional watching Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27, 2023 (Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Jen mustered up the strength to stand before the crowd and say a few kind words about her Friends co-star alongside Lisa Kudrow during the event. “We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” she began, per Entertainment Tonight. “And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time.” Lisa added, “It’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago,” before Jen comically shot back, “No, not 30 years ago. That’s a typo.”

Coco Arquette and Jen Aniston lean on each other as they get emotional watching Courteney Cox be awared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27, 2023
Jen Aniston seemed extra sensitive as she watched her longtime pal received the honor (Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

From there, Jennifer said that to be friends with Courteney is “to be family with Courteney”. She continued, “From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you.”

“Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally,” Lisa gushed before Jennifer added, “You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Coco looked elated for her mom as she sat in the audience. More photos of Coco and Jennifer at the event cozying up can be seen here. Born while Courtney and David, 51, were arguably one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, Coco grew up away from the spotlight and has become a talented young woman. She turned 18 in June 2022, and her mother celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post. “I’m so proud to be your mom,” Courteney raved. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique, and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you.”

Coco sat in between Courtney and Jennifer at Courteney’s Feb. 27 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

At the start of the year, Courteney said she “hadn’t thought about” how she might be an empty-nester when Coco goes off to college — mainly because Coco is not one to lounge around the house. “I haven’t even registered that she’s not going to be here,” the Cougar Town actress told PEOPLE. “But also, she’s not here that often — let’s be clear. She is out and about. This is not a girl to sit at home, and if she is, she’s in her room, door shut.”

Courteney also said that her relationship with her mother — who passed away in Dec. 2020 — influenced her bond with Coco. “I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend,” she recalled. “And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything.”

“I think she’s funny, and I love hanging out with her,” she continued. “I love when she needs me. She’s fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Coco’s a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything.”

