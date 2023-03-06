Hayden Panettiere Rocks Black Mini Dress & Matching Jacket To ‘Scream 6’ Premiere: Photos

Hayden Panettiere, 33, looked incredible at the Scream 6 premiere on March 6. The actress, whose character, Kirby Reed, makes a highly-anticipated comeback in the new film, wore a silky black mini dress under a matching long blazer. She also added black sheer tights and black heels with straps to the stylish outfit as her blonde hair was up in a high bun with some loose strands framing her face.

Hayden’s appearance in Scream 6 is an exciting one since her character was presumed dead in Scream 4. Shortly after the news of her character’s return made headlines, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. “I’m just happy that she’s back,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another wrote, “please don’t kill Kirby in Scream 6.”

Hayden has already discussed the return of her character in some interviews while promoting the new movie. She had taken a break from acting before the opportunity came up and knew she couldn’t let it go. “When [Scream] popped up and came back around, I was like, ‘I want to be a part of that again’ because I hoped that Kirby was still alive. I willed her back into existence and I called them,” she told Good Morning America on March 6.

“I actually called them … when they were doing Scream 5 and I was like, ‘Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy,'” she added.

The release of Scream 6 comes just a few weeks after Hayden’s 28-year-old brother Jansen sadly died from complications due to an enlarged heart. The talented star and her parents released a statement to ABC News shortly after his passing. “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” part of the heartbreaking statement read. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

They also expressed gratitude for the support they’ve been receiving during the difficult time. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” they said.