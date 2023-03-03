Hayden Panettiere Seen At Airport In 1st Photos Since Brother Jansen’s Death

Hayden Panettiere was photographed for the first time after her brother Jansen’s death when she was catching a flight at LAX airport on Thursday, March 2. The actress, 33, seemed very low-key as she made her way through the terminal in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The airport trip comes a little over a week after Jansen died from complications due to an enlarged heart on February 19.

The Nashville star wore a black, comfortable-looking outfit underneath an olive-green jacket, as well as a pair of white sneakers, as she walked through LAX. She wore her hair in a bun and carried a coffee in one hand and a bottle of water in another. She also had a small white backpack with her. She appeared to be walking through the airport with a friend who she was chatting with.

Hayden and her parents released a statement mourning Jansen’s death nearly a week after his passing at his apartment in Nyack, New York was first reported. “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” they said to ABC News. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

In the statement, they revealed his cause of death. “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” they said.

After Jansen’s death, Catherine Michie, who appeared to be his girlfriend shared an emotional tribute to him along with a series of photos of the young actor and artist. “Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again. I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most. The world is better because you were in it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll always be your sugarpop. Someone wake me up and tell me this is a dream.”