Jansen Panettiere: 5 Things To Know About Hayden’s Brother Who’s Dead At 28

Jansen Panettiere died at the age of 28 in Feb. 2023.

Jansen is the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

Like his big sister, Jansen is also an actor. He began working in the early 2000s.

Jansen Panettiere is dead at the age of 28, PEOPLE claims to have confirmed. TMZ was first to report the news that Jansen died in New York over the weekend of Feb. 18/19. At this time, however, a cause of death has not been reported, but no foul play is suspected. In addition to his own work as an actor, Jansen was also known as the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

Jansen was Hayden’s only sibling. At 33, she is five years older than he was at the time of his death. The pair’s parents are soap actress, Lesley R. Vogel, and fire department lieutenant, Alan “Lee” Skip Panettiere. Learn more about Jansen below:

1. What Has Jansen Panettiere Been In?

While Jansen may not be as recognizable as his sister, he has several acting credits to his name. He had a role in Hayden’s Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise in 2004. He also voiced characters in Ice Age and Racing Stripes and The X’s. In 2007, Jansen starred in the television film, The Last Day of Summer, and he was also in the movie The Babysitters. His most recent credit was an appearance on The Walking Dead in 2019. Some of Jansen’s other movies include The Perfect Game, The Forger, Summer Forever and more.

2. Jansen Was An Artist

In recent yers, Jansen seems to have shifted his focus more to his work as an artist. His Instagram page boasts his artwork. He also designs merchandise with his artwork, which is featured on his website. On a separate Instagram account for his art, Jansen revealed, “I started painting my problems, which became my solution.”

3. Did Jansen Have A Girlfriend?

Although Jansen didn’t often post about his personal life, he did seem to reveal that he was in a relationship with a January Instagram post. Jansen shared a series of photos with a woman in a photobooth, including one shot where they are kissing. The woman in the photos is tagged as Catherine Michie, although her Instagram account is private. “My babe,” Jansen captioned the shots.

4. Jansen Was An Uncle

Through his sister Hayden, Jansen has one niece. Hayden and Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. They were engaged at the time after five years of dating on and off. Hayden and Wladimir broke up in 2018. Hayden relinquished custody of Kaya amidst her struggles with alcoholism, and the eight-year-old currently lives with Wladimir in the Ukraine.

5. Were Jansen & Hayden Close?

Jansen and Hayden seemed to have a close relationship before his death. On January 24, less than one month before Jansen died, he posted a photo of Hayden cutting his hair on Instagram. “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” he captioned the post.