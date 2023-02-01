Madonna Recreates Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance In Fun New Video: Watch

The viral Wednesday TikTok dance has officially become iconic, as pop legend Madonna, 64, joined Jenna Ortega‘s trend on Feb. 1! Although the “Hung Up” hitmaker did not caption the post, she made sure to add Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit song “Bloody Mary” to the fun video. In the clip, Madonna rocked a sexy lace bustier, black trousers, and a chic black blazer. She also made sure to accessorize the look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. In addition, the songstress rocked her strawberry-blonde tresses in elegant curls.

Soon after sharing the video via her TikTok account on Wednesday, many of the star’s 3.5 million followers flooded the comments section with their reactions. “never thought you will ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS.” Madonna’s clip now has fans believing that a potential collaboration with the “Born This Way” singer could be in the works. “Madonna X Gaga is gonna happen soon I can feel it in my bones,” a separate fan penned. As many know, Gaga and Madonna previously had an ongoing feud which has seemingly been put to bed, per E! Online.

Madonna wasn’t the only one jamming out to “Bloody Mary” this week either, as the A Star Is Born actress also shared a video of herself listening to the track on Jan. 31. “Driving home from set [joker emoji] my song came on the radio,” the Oscar-winner captioned the video. The blonde beauty was headed home after working on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, which she stars in alongside Joaquin Phoenix, 48. Earlier, on Dec. 8, 2022, Gaga also recreated the Wednesday TikTok dance with a complete Jenna-inspired outfit.

The 64-year-old’s now-viral video comes just two weeks after she announced her world tour on Jan. 17, via Instagram. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the “Like a Prayer” singer said in the announcement. Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” will be her first in three years and Madonna’s 12th tour in her career. Later, on Jan. 22, the mom-of-six took to her social media to thank her fans for their support of the tour. “Thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days,” she began in the clip. “I don’t take any of this for granted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all of your support.” Interestingly, Gaga commented on this post and wrote, “We love you M.”

Amid the news of the music junket, Madonna’s biopic has been put to a halt so that she can “focus” on the tour 100%, a source told Variety on Jan. 24. The biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that Madonna can dedicate herself fully to highly-anticipated music extravaganza. Despite this news, Julia and M have not commented on the matter publicly at the time of publication.