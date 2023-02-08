‘Scream 6’ Super Bowl Trailer: Jenna Ortega Vows To ‘Execute’ Ghostface

New York City is the city that never sleeps, and neither does Ghostface. The serial killer stalks the four survivors of the latest Woodsboro massacre when they escape to the Big Apple. Ahead of the movie’s March 10 release, Scream 6 is ready to bring the scares with a Super Bowl trailer that will air during the big game.

“We’ve got to lure him in… We execute him,” a confident Tara says in the Super Bowl trailer. The trailer ends with Tara screaming “come on, motherf***er” at Ghostface. She may be little, but she is fierce.

With NYC being an all-new territory, Ghostface is getting even more creative with his terror. To get to safety, Mindy has to crawl on a ladder from one apartment building to another. Will she make it across, or will she become Ghostface’s next victim? Operation Save Mindy commence!

“This isn’t like any other Ghostface,” Kirby warns. She brings the survivors and Gale to a shrine the new Ghostface has created. The new killer has become obsessed with the past kills and collected items over the years like trophies.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Courteney Cox are all back after the events of Scream 5. Hayden Panettiere reprises the fan-favorite role of Kirby Reed for the first time since Scream 4. New cast members include Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

This will be the first Scream movie without Neve Campbell, a.k.a. the one and only Sidney Prescott. “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Neve said in a statement to HollywoodLife in June 2022. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”