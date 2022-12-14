‘Scream 6’ Trailer: Mindy Gets Attacked By Ghostface On A New York City Subway

Ghostface has a whole new turf in Scream 6. The killer is leaving Woodsboro behind and heading to New York City. Your new faves from the last movie will be back and trying to stay out of Ghostface’s crosshairs. The first teaser trailer was released on December 14 and teased so much murderous mayhem to come.

The trailer shows a terrifying scene on a New York City subway, featuring Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad. There are a number of Ghostface costumes on the subway as Halloween unfolds, which makes it difficult to decipher who is innocent and who is a serial killer. One Ghostface inches closer and closer to Mindy. When the lights go out, Ghostface creeps up and grabs Mindy. Protect Mindy at all costs!

The new landscape allows Ghostface to get even more creative with his or her kills. Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, teased that Scream 6 is even bloodier than past films.

“There was a saying on set because [directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat,” Melissa told Collider. “They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would just always want more. With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”

Scream 6 is welcoming back fan-favorite Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettiere. Kirby survived a near-fatal attack by Ghostface in Scream 4. She joins fellow final girls Sam, Tara, Sidney, and Gale.

One Scream vet who will not be returning in Scream 6 is Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Neve confirmed that she would not be reprising the role of Sidney in June 2022 after contract negotiations failed.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Neve said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The film also stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, and more. The sixth film in the Scream franchise will be released on March 10, 2023.