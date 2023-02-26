Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams With Vampy SAG Awards Look

Cue the Wednesday dance! It’s Jenna Ortega’s world right now, and we’re living in it. The 20-year-old actress looked stunning on the SAG Awards carpet ahead of the February 26 ceremony. Jenna wore a gorgeous black dress that would make Wednesday Addams proud.

The gown featured a thigh-high slit that showed Jenna’s romper. The dress was cinched at the side with a gold brooch, and she also matched in black heels. The actress also wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna is among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. This marks her first-ever SAG nomination. She’s received critical acclaim for her performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, including a Golden Globe nomination.

The 20-year-old has become one of Hollywood’s most powerful and popular young actresses. Wednesday broke a number of records for Netflix and is one of the streaming service’s most successful shows of all time. A second season of Wednesday is already in the works.

But before Wednesday season 2 gets underway, Jenna has Scream 6 to promote. Jenna reprises her role as fan favorite Tara Carpenter in the newest Scream sequel, which will be released in theaters on March 10. The film follows the latest Woodsboro survivors as they move to New York City, but a new Ghostface is after them.

Jenna returns alongside Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox. This is the first Scream film that will not include Neve Campbell, a.k.a. the one and only Sidney Prescott. The Scream icon decided not to return for the sixth film after pay negotiations fell through.

Jenna is busier than ever these days. She’s currently in production on the film Miller’s Girl. The actress is also starring in and producing the romantic drama Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The movie reunites her onscreen with her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White.