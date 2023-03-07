Jenna Ortega Wears A Giant Leaf As A Top On The Cover Of ‘Elle’: Photos

Jenna Ortega has been taking the world by storm and her latest cover of Elle magazine was stunning. The 20-year-old landed the April issue of the magazine where she rocked a large plant leaf as a shirt and other stunning outfits.

On the cover, Jenna rocked a Loewe top that was just a massive, shiny white plant leaf. The top had a long plastic stem jutting out of the front and she chose to wear nothing underneath, letting just the leaf cover her up. Aside from her sexy cover look, the Wednesday actress rocked a bright red, spaghetti strap Prada dress with a V-neckline and accessorized with a dazzling diamond Harry Winston necklace.

As if Jenna’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a completely sheer white beaded Coperni mini dress with an entirely open back. She styled the sparkly mini with a huge white feather Brent Lawler for Batsheva headpiece, high white Falke socks, and pastel pink pointed-toe Roger Vivier heels. Perhaps one of our favorite looks though was the strapless silver JW Anderson dress she wore. The dress looked like one giant silver bead and was made up of a thick bubble. She wore nothing underneath and accessorized with silver Elsa Peretti and Tiffany & Co. cuffs, and a pair of teal Roger Vivier heels.

In another stunning photo, Jenna was pictured lying down on her side while wearing a sparkly silver Dolce & Gabbana chain metal gown. The plunging halterneck dress showed off ample cleavage and she accessorized with light pink patent leather Roger Vivier buckle pumps.

Jenna’s looks just kept getting better and another favorite was her black sequin Alaïa set. She wore a crisscross halterneck black crop top that had a hood attached that covered her entire head. She styled the tiny top with a matching high-waisted, asymmetric skirt that was super short on one side and longer on the other. She topped her sparkly look off with a Van Cleef & Arpels ring.