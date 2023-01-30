Jenna Ortega ‘Devastated’ By Death of Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring: ‘Thank You’

Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to play the role of Wednesday Addams in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family, after her death at the age of 64 on Monday. The 20-year-old talented star, who portrayed the same role of Wednesday for the recent Netflix show, Wednesday, shared a black and white photo of Lisa playing the role as a child on her Instagram story, and added a touching message to it. “Absolutely devastated. Thank you for everything,” she wrote.

Jenna’s post comes shortly after Lisa’s death was announced by her longtime agent Chris Carbaugh. “[Lisa]“passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family,” Chris told CNN in statement. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” Carbaugh said. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly.”

Shortly after the sad news about Lisa went public, many other celebrities shared tributes just like Jenna. “Farewell lifelong muse. I loved you well. You were the OG. Thank you Lisa Loring for making weird girls seem so cool,” the band Garbage shared on Twitter.

“Rip dear Lisa Loring. Delightful in the role of the youngest member of The Addams Family, your iconic presence as the original Wednesday will forever be remembered. You were an important part of our cultural history. I was so happy I met you. I hope you knew how much we loved you,” actress Barbara Crampton also wrote.

Before Lisa’s death, Jenna talked about the impact she made and how she paid homage to her in the new Netflix series, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does,” Jenna said in Dec.

Lisa is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne.