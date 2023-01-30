Lisa Loring Dead: Original Wednesday Addams Actress Dies At 64 After Suffering Stroke

Former child star Lisa Loring has died at the age of 64. The actress passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, her daughter confirmed to Variety. “She went peacefully and with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. Lisa was best known for portraying Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom in the late 1960s, a role which was recently reprised by Jenna Ortega for the Netflix series, Wednesday.

Lisa’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, gave more information about the 64-year-old’s passing in a Facebook post. Laurie’s post revealed that Lisa had suffered her stroke on Jan. 25, and that it was brought on “by smoking and high blood pressure.” She added, “She was on life support for three days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Laurie described Lisa as a “beautiful, kind, loving mother.”

The Addams Family lasted for two seasons, and following its ending, Lisa went on to star in The Pruitts of Southampton, which aired for one season in 1966 and 1967. She then starred in the CBS soap opera As The World Turns from 1980 until 1983. Lisa’s acting career ended for the most part by the 1990s, although she has IMDB credits for Way Down Chinatown and Doctor Spine in 2014 and 2015.

After leaving acting behind, Lisa had a lot happen in her personal life. She got married when in 1973 when she was just 15 years old. Lisa married her childhood sweetheart, Farrell Foumberg, and they had one daughter, Vanessa, together. However, the marriage ended a year later. She went on to wed Doug Stevenson in 1981 and they had a daughter, Marianne, in 1984.

Lisa’s third husband was Jerry Butler, an adult film star, who she married in 1987. The late actress was open about the strain that Jerry’s career put on their relationship. The two went on to divorce in 1992. Lisa then got married a fourth time in 2003 when she wed Graham Rich. They were together for five years before separating in 2008, although they did not officially divorce until 2014.