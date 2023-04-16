Kourtney Kardashian Shares Kiss With Travis Barker For Early Birthday Celebration At Coachella: Video

Kourtney Kardashian has been living her best life at Coachella and it’s partly to do with the fact that she’s married to one of the rock stars performing at it! Hours after she jumped into husband Travis Barker‘s arms following his last-minute performance with Blink-182 on Friday, the POOSH founder, 43, took a joy-ride in a convertible and ended up celebrating her birthday a little early with a cake and a kiss from her drummer beau. Looks like everything is coming up roses this spring for Kourt!

Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker durante o ‘Camp Poosh’ durante o #coachella em Indio, Califórnia. (14/04) “Terminando o dia com uma pequena festa de aniversário para a @kourtneykardash 🎂” pic.twitter.com/IHQofvaAEH — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) April 16, 2023

In an adorable Instagram Story from Camp Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle pop-up at the festival, the reality star was spotted blowing out the candles on a birthday cake alongside Travis. After her wish, the superstar couple smooched. “Ending the day with a little birthday celebration for @kourtneykardash,” the adorable clip was captioned.

In other clips from Camp Poosh’s account, Kourtney struts her stuff on a grass catwalk like a supermodel, takes a tour around the pop-up shop for some retail therapy and drives around in a drop-top looking like a billion bucks in her very revealing top.

Just the day before, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share some amazing BTS snaps and clips from the epic Blink-182 concert. One included a video of her standing on the side of the stage before jumping into Travis’ arms as soon as the rockers wrapped! “My first @blink182 show!” Kourtney captioned the carousal. Too cute!

It was a family reunion on stage and backstage as well, with Kourtney hanging out with stepson Landon Barker and his main squeeze Charli D’Amelio. Kourt shared an adorable selfie with Travis’ only son and his TikTok star girlfriend, as the terrific-looking trio flashed peace signs. As fans know, Kourt and Landon always have a great time when they hang out together.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s younger sis Kendall Jenner was enjoying Coachella around the same time. In several fan clips online, the model was spotting making her way closer to the stage during her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny’s, set! Rocking a black leather jacket and daisy dukes, Kendall was all smiles as she poured more fuel on the gossip that she and Bad Bunny are an item. Coachella really is the gift that keeps giving!