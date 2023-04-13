Scott Disick Drops $5 Million On Hidden Hills Estate With Massive Tennis Court: See Photo

Planting roots! Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Scott Disick, 39, has reportedly purchased a lavish home in Hidden Hills not far from the KarJenner family, per real estate site, Dirt. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex’s new property boasts a whopping 3,003 square feet, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms. The estate was built in 1964 and sprawls across a total of 1.1 acres, per the outlet. The property also offers a swimming pool and a massive tennis court (see photo below).

This is not Scott’s first massive real estate buy, as the Leo de Verzay Champagne founder previously starred on his own real estate reality show, Flip It Like Disick, back in 2019. Although the series only lasted one season, many of the Lord’s fans know that he is keen on purchasing properties and flipping them. It is unclear if his latest Hidden Hills purchase is for personal use or a potential flip. The Dirt also claimed that Scott purchased the home via an “off-market transaction.”

Not only does the new estate have a lovely pool, it even boasts a separate spa “surrounded by a brick-paved pool deck,” per Architectural Digest. More so, some of the interior features also scream luxury. The kitchen includes granite features, while the living room has a fireplace and wet bar. There are, of course, dual walk-in closet in the primary suite, and there is also an office on the property for when Scott needs to work from home. Finally, there is an ensuite bathroom with multiple sinks, a steam shower, and a separate bathtub to unwind in.

Scott’s latest home purchase comes amid the release of his ex’s recent documentary, Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, which landed on Hulu on Apr. 13. The doc takes a closer look at the multiple lavish weddings Kourt had with her husband, Travis Barker, in 2022. “All the footage used in our documentary ‘Til Death Do Us Part(officially out now!)is our personal footage that we later decided to edit into this perfectly imperfect mini film,” the Lemme founder captioned a carousel of photos on Apr. 13. Kourtney and Travis had a wedding in Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and in Italy in May 2022.

The new property purchase also comes amid reports that Scott is set to return to The Kardashians on Hulu with a more frequent role, per The US Sun. “Kris [Jenner] has always had a soft spot for Scott and thinks of him like a son,” the outlet’s source said on Mar. 17. “So Scott’s return was something Kris has been determined to make happen.” The official trailer for the show’s third season was released on Mar. 30, with the season streaming on Hulu on May 25. “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life,” Scott said during the trailer, proving he will indeed be included in the third season.