Scott Disick Takes Being In Kardashian Family ‘Very Seriously’ & Would Be ‘Devastated’ To Be Cut Out

Scott Disick, 39, would be “devastated” to be cut out of the Kardashian family following reports that he was “excommunicated” — and a source close to the Talentless founder says it’s his “worst fear.” The insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, “was extremely upset that people were saying he was being cut out of the family because that’s absolutely his worst fear. He worries constantly that he’s going to lose them all.” The debunked report indicated Scott was cut out from the family after Kourt married Travis Barker, 46, in May following a whirlwind romance.

The source also added that the Talentless founder was happy to see Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, come to his defense regarding the Page Six report on Aug. 28. “He was so relieved when Kris spoke up to let the world know he’s not going anywhere, but no matter how much they reassure him, it’s always going to be a trigger for him.” And despite Scott’s cool demeanor, the source revealed, “he’s way more sensitive than most people realize and he takes it very seriously because they’re literally all he has when it comes to family.”

After the initial Page Six report made the news cycle, Kris popped up in the comments section on Paper Magazine‘s Instagram account to clear the air. “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!” she declared on their official Instagram. It’s no surprise the self-proclaimed momager took such a strong stance as she recently said in a Hulu promo to “never go against the family” — and that will clearly always include Scott.

Scott has been apart of the Kardashian family since he began dating Kourtney back in 2006 after meeting in Mexico. The pair dated until 2015 and welcomed three children together during their relationship: son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7.

A second source also told HL that since the death of Scott’s parents, the Kardashians are the only family he has — something he’s also opened up about on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “The Kardashians became Scott’s family when he lost his parents, and they will always be family to him. He has not had the easiest time dealing with Kourtney’s marriage to Travis, but he is in acceptance of it,” the insider spilled. Since Kourt began her relationship with Travis, Scott has been regularly spotted hanging out with her sisters, including accompanying Kim Kardashian to her SNL hosting debut last year, and bonding with Khloe Kardashian on Hulu’s series.

The close source also shared that Scott would be “devastated if they ever tried to oust him,” and that, “they tell him all the time that will never happen.” Scott is also “thankful” that Kris spoke up for him to the outlet about the false claims, as it “meant a lot to him.” The family-man has been very clear about his efforts in keeping the family around, which the source confirmed as well. They added, “Kris is a mom to him, and Kourtney’s sisters are his sisters. Kourtney will always be the mother of his children. That will never change…”