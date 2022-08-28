Kris Jenner Claps Back About Reports Scott Disick Is ‘Excommunicated’ From Family: ‘Not True’

Kris Jenner, 66, is setting the record straight when it comes to her family’s relationship with Scott Disick. The reality star took to Instagram to respond to a post from Paper Magazine about the former boyfriend of her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly being “excommunicated” from the family. She straight up denied the report and even praised the 39-year-old father of three of her grandchildren, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him and not true!” she wrote along with loving emojis, including a heart-eyed one. As soon as others noticed her comment, they took to the comments section of the post to commend her for her openness, and some even expressed how they wish they were a part of her family. “Please let me be in your family,” one wrote.

Kris’ reaction comes after the report about Scott made its way around social media. The report claimed things had changed between Scott and the Kardashians ever since Kourtney married Travis Barker in May. “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” an insider told Page Six. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

Another source said that although Scott was “distanced” from the family, he was still filming their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, with them. He’s already been seen on previous episodes of the show, and his past and present relationship with Kourtney and the family were discussed.

As Scott’s relationship with one of the world’s most famous families has been in the headlines, so has his dating life. The hunk has reportedly been dating Rod Stewart‘s daughter, Kimberly Stewart after being friends with her for years. “Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.”