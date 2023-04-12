Gia Giudice, 22, Looks Just Like Mom Teresa In Crop Top & Blazer As The Ladies Pose Together On Red Carpet

Gia Giudice really is her mom Teresa Giudice‘s mini-me! The mother-daughter duo showed off their remarkable resemblance as they walked the red carpet together at the New York City screening for the film Mafia Mamma on Tuesday, April 11. Gia, 22, posed for pictures with Teresa, 50, as well as her stepdad Luis Ruelas and her stepbrother Louie Jr. Gia and Teresa both shined on the red carpet in their blue and pink outfits, respectively.

Gia, who has grown up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and has matured into a beautiful young woman, wore a white crop top with an oversized blue blazer and matching pants. She left her blazer open to show off her tan skin and stomach. The young reality star rocked white shoes that matched the color of her nail polish. Gia’s highlighted brown locks were curled and she added a touch of makeup to her face to finish off her look.

Gia’s famous mother looked just as beautiful at the event. Teresa wore a bright pink minidress, with several cutouts in the front, that showcased her skinny body. The OG RHONJ star completed her outfit with beige heels and several pieces of jewelry, including her stunning wedding ring. Teresa also rocked a dark tan just like her daughter, as they prepare for the start of summer in Jersey.

While the Giudice girls definitely stole the show at the red carpet, Teresa’s hubby and his son looked great, as well. Luis, who married the table-flipping reality star in August 2022, dressed in a grey sports jacket over a white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Luis’ mini-me son looked handsome in a black shirt, grey dress pants, and black shoes. Missing from the family outing was Teresa’s daughters Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, and Luis’ younger son Nicholas.

Teresa shares her four children with her first husband, Joe Giudice, 50. Joe has been living in the Bahamas since 2021 after he was deported back to Italy after serving several years in prison for fraud. Joe’s legal troubles have inspired Gia to work towards becoming a lawyer.

The Rutgers University student told Page Six in February that she wants her dad’s deportation ruling to be reevaluated. Gia pointed out in the interview that Joe isn’t a “a flight risk” or “a threat to society.” “I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there,” she said.