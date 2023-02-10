Gia Giudice Wants Dad Joe’s Immigration Status ‘Reevaluated’ 4 Years After Deportation

Four years after Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice, 50, was deported back to Italy, his daughter Gia Giudice, now 22, wants the whole thing reevaluated. He’s reportedly been living in the Bahamas since 2021. “We have such a big family, and no matter what the situation is, gathering all of us to go visit him [is hard],” the aspiring lawyer told Page Six in an interview, which you can view HERE. “Even though he did move to Bahamas for us, for him to be closer, for the flight to be easier … like, plane tickets are still crazy expensive, and especially when everybody has off around the holidays, the airlines jump the prices up.”

Her goal is obviously for herself and her sisters — Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, to be able to more easily see their father. Before his shocking deportation, he spent several years in prison for fraud. “It is hard for everybody to see him, rather than just one person being able to come here, like during holidays or birthdays, would just be like a dream come true,” she said. And she pointed out that she doesn’t believe he’s “a flight risk” or that he presents “a threat to society.”

“I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there.” Gia’s father and mother, Teresa Giudice, 50, parted ways in 2020 after being married for two decades. The family has been through a lot — Teresa actually spent time in jail, too.

Gia is now a senior at Rutgers University and studying criminal justice with a minor in sociology. She says her mom, who has since remarried in a lavish August 2022 ceremony to Luis Ruelas, is “proud” of her. “She is, like, so proud of me,” Gia told the outlet. “She just, she can’t believe she’s going to have a lawyer in the family.”