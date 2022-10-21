Jennifer Lawrence Looks Incredible In Pink Mini Dress Less Than 1 Year After Giving Birth

Jennifer Lawrence looked like Barbie when she rocked a tight pink mini dress while filming her new movie just one year after giving birth.

October 21, 2022 9:34AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence gave birth just one year ago and she’s already back to work looking fabulous. The 32-year-old was filming her new movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, NY on Oct. 20, when she wore a tight pink mini dress. JLaw styled the short dress with gorgeous, long blonde hair that was down in waves.

On set, JLaw showed off her incredible figure in a spaghetti strap pink mini dress that had bows on the shoulders and a low-cut neckline. The dress was fitted on her chest, revealing ample cleavage, while the waist was cinched in. The rest of the frock featured a flowy skirt and she accessorized it with a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and layered necklaces.

As for her glam, Jennifer rocked barely any makeup except for eyeliner and a glossy pink lip, while her long blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Jennifer gave birth to her son, Cy, back in February, with her husband Cooke Maroney, and since filming started, Jennifer has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits and aside from this pink dress, she recently wore a super short, high-waisted denim mini skirt with a blue floral T-shirt tucked in. She topped her look off with a floral backpack and a pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Top Sneakers.

When Jennifer isn’t filming, she is either gracing red carpets or magazine covers, and just the other day she attended the London Film Festival when she wore a gorgeous black Del Core Spring 2023 Dress. The high-neck gown featured sheer, long cape sleeves while the entire dress was covered in white pearls. She styled the dress with a pair of Sidney Garber on the Hook Earrings and black Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals.

