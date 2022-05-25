Gia Giudice Rocks Bustier Crop Top In New Photo With Mom Teresa & Lookalike Sisters

It’s girls’ night for the Giudice family! Teresa Giudice, 50, shared a stunning photo on May 25 alongside her lookalike daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, looking as stunning as ever in what appears to be a birthday celebration. Her eldest daughter Gia, who has become a star in her own right, rocked high-waisted, light-wash mom jeans with a white bustier crop top that featured a strappy back. She let her short blonde hair flow down on either side of her face.

Teresa’s birthday passed on May 18, so it’s likely the new picture is from her celebrations. She and her girls posed around a round, two-tiered cake crusted with gold spheres and topped with pink roses. Teresa rocked a one-shoulder orange dress that accented her curves beautifully. She accessorized with silver waterfall earrings. “Love my girls,” she captioned the post with four red heart emojis and a birthday cake symbol.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s youngest three daughters also looked gorgeous. Gabrielle opted for a simple look of skinny white pants and a black bodysuit. Milania wore a mauve dress that featured a cut out portion on her upper torso. Finally, Audriana kept it casual in ripped high-waisted jeans and a cropped black polo tee.

Followers gushed over how pretty Teresa and her daughters are in the post’s comment section. “Your daughters are gorgeous the Kardashians have nothing on them,” one person wrote with a heart-eye emoji. “That is a gorgeous bunch I must say,” another said. “Such a gorgeous picture.. Beautiful family,” a third fan added. Sweetly enough, Gia also commented on the photo to tell her famous mother she loves her.

This is of course not the first time Teresa has shared an eye-catching photo of her daughters. She posted one of just her girls in January to wish her followers a happy New Year. “How did I get so lucky?!” she captioned the photo. Fashionista Gia rocked a matching set consisting of a tiny yellow skirt and bandeau top. Gabriella opted for a funky multi-colored two-piece set, while Milania and Audriana looked beautiful in blue mini dresses. The photo was shared just ahead of Gia’s 21st birthday.