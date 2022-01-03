Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Gold Crop Top & Mini Skirt Alongside Her 3 Sisters In Mini Dresses

Gia Giudice is celebrating her birthday early in the Bahamas, and she posed for sexy new photos with her sisters while wearing a crop top and mini skirt.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is feeling extremely “lucky” after seeing a new photo of her gorgeous daughters in the Bahamas. The girls are visiting Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice and celebrating Gia‘s 21st birthday a bit early. Gia’s birthday is on Jan. 8, and as you can see in the two photos below, she’s ending her 21st year of life by showing off her toned abs in a gold crop top and mini skirt.

“How did I get so lucky?!” Teresa captioned the photo Gia and her other three daughters — Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13 — below. “Happy New Year from my family to yours.” As you can see, Gia wasn’t the only one wearing a mini outfit. While Gabriella mimicked Gia’s outfit with her own colorful crop top and mini skirt, Milania and Audriana slayed in blue mini dresses as they cuddled up to their oldest sister.

Joe then posed for his own photo with his four daughters and captioned it with: “They are amazing New Years eve 2022”. Joe and his daughters recently celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and they’ve been continuing the celebrations in honor of Gia’s upcoming milestone.

In fact, on January 2, Joe shared an Instagram video of the group singing to Gia as she blew out a candle on her giant cake with strawberries on top. As Joe gushes over the beautiful dessert, he said, “Look at the size of that cheesecake.” In the caption of his post, Joe shared a message for his and Teresa’s oldest daughter: “Happy Birthday Gia [can’t] believe my baby is 21.”

The RHONJ family members have been documenting their fun visit on Instagram throughout the last week, and we can’t wait to see what they share next.