Kim Richards Gushes Over Big Sis Kathy Hilton’s ‘Patience’ With Her In Rare Joint Interview

Kim Richards, 58, and Kathy Hilton, 64, have never filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, so they haven’t had the chance to show off their epic sister bond on television. But fans got a treat from two out of the three Richards sisters when they did a rare joint interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 10, in honor of National Siblings Day. Kim and Kathy sat down without their younger sibling, Kyle Richards, 54, and talked about how close they are as half-sisters. Kim, who has battled alcoholism in the past, told Kathy that she’s always been her “biggest supporter” throughout her struggles.

“You’re always behind me and always encouraging me and when I think I can’t do something, I know you believe I can,” an emotional Kim said to her big sister. “I love that we laugh together. I love when we have fun together. And I love our relationship. I’m super grateful,” the former actress added. “We do have fun together. We really do.”

Kim also thanked Kathy for always being “very patient” with her. “You know I don’t have a husband, I don’t have Mom, I don’t have my kids. And of course, I don’t want to let them in on everything,” Kim shared. “So when I tell you something, you’re patient and you guide me and tell me what you would do and I have to say most of the time I listened to you. There’s a few things that I say here and there like, ‘Oh that might not work for me,’ but for the most part, the advice you give me I take and I love it and I’m grateful for it.”

Kathy returned the love to Kim and applauded her younger sister for always being so strong. “I admire your strength no matter what has gone on in your life,” Kathy said. “And you’ve been through some really tough times. You always manage to pick yourself up from the bootstraps, put a smile on your face. And you’re not a gossip. You’re a good person.”

Kyle wasn’t involved in her sisters’ interview, and that’s probably because she had another falling out with Kathy on the latest season of RHOBH. Kathy and Kyle allegedly still aren’t speaking and Kathy has not confirmed if she’s returning for season 13 of RHOBH, which started filming in February.

While it’s looking like Kathy will be absent from next season, Kim has been filming the show again after stepping away from Bravo for a few years. Kim explained her decision to return to RHOBH at an event for Sutton Stracke‘s store in March, that she attended with Kyle.

“I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I’d even come back at all,” Kim told Page Six. “But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister [Kyle] and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little.” Kim also said she’s “hopeful” that Kyle and Kathy can resolve their issues eventually.