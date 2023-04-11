Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Sweet Footage Of Her Baby Kicking In New Baby Bump Video

Ireland Baldwin can hardly contain her new pregnancy — literally! The stunning model and daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on Monday, April 10 to share a surreal video of her baby bump moving around as her baby girl kicked inside the womb. With “How We Do” (By The Game feat. 50 Cent) playing in the background, the mama-to-be prodded her little bundle while laying down. The infant promptly replied by moving around vigorously. “A little sci fi for the eyes,” the 27-year-old beauty captioned the clip, alongside an alien emoji.

In the comments thread, many of her 672K followers went wild — including fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook! “Omg,” the daughter of Christie Brinkley wrote. “The craziest part of pregnancy,” wrote another follower alongside laughing emojis. “They don’t tell you about the phantom kicks years after.” “So happy for you! I loved that part of pregnancy. So cool,” remarked a third.

Ireland, the only daughter of the two acting icons, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend André Allen Anjos (RAC) on New Year’s Eve. “Happy New Year” she captioned a pic of an ultrasound image from her pregnancy. A month later, at the end of January, she shared what she’s most looking forward to as she becomes a new mom.

“What I’m most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have,” she said during an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast via PEOPLE. “What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm.”

Ireland added that “unconditional” love would be part of raising her child. “It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and bada** as possible.” She also revealed the name she and Andre have chosen for their baby girl. “We’re naming her Holland,” she said. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”