Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Strips Down For Nude Baby Bump Mirror Selfie: Photo

Ireland Baldwin showed off her bare baby bump while posing naked in the mirror in a new photo.

February 22, 2023 12:05PM EST
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin ALDI South Presents New Women's Beachwear Collection, Munich, Germany - 28 May 2019
Image Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Ireland Baldwin has been showing off her growing baby bump on social media and in her latest photo, she stripped down completely naked for a new mirror selfie. The 27-year-old looked to be far along and she covered up her bare chest with just her hand.

Ireland posted the photo with the caption, “bb on board,” while posing naked in the mirror. In the photo, she posed to the side to show off her baby bump while covering up her bare chest with her hand. Her legs were also bare and she had her wet hair tied up in a towel turban.

Ireland has been posting a ton of pregnancy photos lately and just the other day she looked fabulous when she posed in a light green string bikini while putting her baby bump on full display.

Ireland posted the slideshow of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!” In the photos, Ireland had her short dark brown hair down while opting out of any makeup. She posed from the side and the front to show off her bare bump as she wore a plunging triangle string bikini top with matching skinny side bottoms.

Ireland first announced she was pregnant by posting a photo of her sonogram to Instagram on New Year’s Eve. The daughter of Alec Baldwin has been posting a slew of gorgeous photos and aside from bikini photos, Ireland also looked fabulous when she posed completely topless while lounging in bed. She captioned the post, “when you wipe your tears, do you wipe ’em jusssss for me me me me me me.”

