Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Bikini While 6 Months Pregnant In New Photos

Ireland Baldwin is more than halfway through her pregnancy and she looked fabulous when she posed in a light green string bikini while putting her baby bump on full display. The 27-year-old

Ireland posted the slideshow of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!” In the photos, Ireland had her short dark brown hair down while opting out of any makeup. She posed from the side and the front to show off her bare bump as she wore a plunging triangle string bikini top with matching skinny side bottoms.

Ever since Ireland announced she was pregnant by posting a photo of her sonogram to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, the daughter of Alec Baldwin has been posting a slew of gorgeous photos. Aside from the bikini photos, Ireland also looked fabulous when she posed completely topless while lounging in bed. She captioned the post, “when you wipe your tears, do you wipe ’em jusssss for me me me me me me.”

Ireland went topless yet again when she posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a pair of cropped black jeans that were unbuttoned at the waist because of her baby bump. She chose to wear no bra and covered up her bare chest with just her hand.

While Ireland loves a revealing photo, when she isn’t posing topless or in a bikini, she still looks fabulous in her outfits and just recently she posted photos wearing a sleeveless red mini dress with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage.