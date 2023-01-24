Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Topless Photo After Dad Alec Was Charged In ‘Rust’ Shooting

While Alec Baldwin is facing serious charges for his involvement in the Rust shooting, his daughter Ireland Baldwin is happily bumping along in her pregnancy. The 27-year-old fashion model, who is expecting her first child with her partner RAC, showed off her baby bump in a Jan. 23 Instagram photo dump, where she modeled all different maternity outfits. But in one photo, Ireland decided to go completely topless and flaunted her belly while wearing nothing but a pair of black jeans. Ireland’s tattoos on her arms and shoulders were fully visible in the snap.

Ireland modeled so many cute pregnancy-friendly outfits in all the mirror selfie photos. She rocked a red skirt and a floral dress that both showcased her cute bump. Ireland also slipped on a few shirts, including a dark flannel that she paired with high black socks. The model captioned her post, “reposting the pg-13 selects because y’all love to report me 🤘🏼.”

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve by sharing a snap of her sonogram. She confirmed that her beau André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC, is the father of her child. Ireland’s mom, Kim Basinger, 69, later confirmed that Ireland is expecting a daughter.

While Ireland is celebrating such a special time in her life, her dad Alec, 64, is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he prepares to welcome his first grandchild. The 30 Rock actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 19 for the fatal Oct. 2021 Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The charges filed by New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies against Alec and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed could see them go to prison from anywhere between 18 months and five years, depending on what the jury decides in the case.

Alec’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, told HollywoodLife in a statement that Alec is determined to have the charges dropped. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” the statement read. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”