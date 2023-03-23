Ireland Baldwin Bares Her Baby Bump While Dancing In A Sports Bra & Sweatpants: Watch

Dancing momma! Model Ireland Baldwin, 27, proved she’s “preparing” for her first baby’s birth by dancing at home in her sweatpants! The daughter of Alec Baldwin, 64, and Kim Basinger, 69, stripped down to just her bra and sweatpants on Mar. 23, to show her followers her pregnant dance moves. “ob- how are you preparing for birth? me -,” she captioned the funny clip. The brunette beauty not only danced around in her loungewear, but she also repeatedly rubbed her growing baby bump while she grooved out.

Soon after the soon-to-be mom shared the video with her followers, many of them took to the comments to react to the fun post. “I’m not even pregnant but I need this dance routine in my life,” one fan joked while another added, “I love that your baby will have this to look and laugh at for the rest of her life.” Of course, a few of Ireland’s family members commented, including her mom and cousin, Alaia Baldwin, 30. “I love you … crazy WILD THANG!!!”, her mother wrote, along with a series of sparkle and heart emojis. Meanwhile, her cousin joked, “I’ll be there soon to massage your perineum.”

Ireland’s dancing clip comes just two weeks after her friends and family hosted a sexy baby shower for her at a strip club on Mar. 7. The fun-filled evening was filled with strippers dancing, giving the pregnant starlet a lap dance, and more. The 27-year-old took to Instagram that day to share a carousel of photos of the event, which was hilariously attended by her mom. “Way too many of these to post but it’ll have to come in parts,” her caption began. “My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty. Thank you to everyone at @jumbosclownroomofficial for making dreams come true and for being so kind. And thank you to everyone coming and big thank you to @thecobrasnake for capturing all of it.”

Alec and Kim’s daughter first announced she was pregnant at the very end of 2022. “Happy New Year,” she captioned the photo of her baby’s ultrasound. She is expecting her first child with her boyfriend André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC. “Congratulations love!”, Ireland’s pal and TV personality Paris Hilton gushed at the time. In a separate comment, a pregnant Rumer Willis, 34, added, “Yay can’t wait to meet you little one.” Her dad, who has since been criminally charged for his part in the fatal Rust shooting, commented, “Amazing…”

The Grudge Match actress has been proudly showing off her pregnant belly amid her pregnancy in the last few months. In addition to the dancing clip, Ireland rocked a pale yellow bikini via Instagram on Feb. 13. “6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!”, she captioned the revealing post. Later, on Mar. 8, she showed off her figure once more in a pink bikini, to celebrate her expecting frame. “Was always a dream of mine to have a built in snack tray table,” she joked in the caption. Ireland and André began dating in 2021 and announced her pregnancy just one year later, per PEOPLE.