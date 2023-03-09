Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Tiny Pink Bikini: Photos

Ireland Baldwin has been showing off her bare baby bump on social media a lot recently and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 27-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram wearing a neon pink ruched bikini that put her bare belly on full display.

Ireland captioned the slideshow, “Was always a dream of mine to have a built in snack tray table.” In the first photo, Ireland smiled for the camera while wearing a tiny pink ribbed bikini top that had a scoop neckline and was super sheer, revealing her breasts underneath. She styled the top with a pair of matching low-rise bottoms and opted out of any makeup.

In the second photo from the slideshow, Ireland posted a picture of Girl Scout cookies resting on her belly as she ate them and showed off her ample cleavage from above her head.

Ireland’s baby bump photos just keep getting better and better, and just the other day, she stripped down completely naked for a new mirror selfie when she covered up her bare chest with just her hand. She posted the photo with the caption, “bb on board,” while posing naked in the mirror. In the photo, she posed to the side to show off her baby bump while covering up her bare chest with her hand. Her legs were also bare and she had her wet hair tied up in a towel turban.

Aside from this look, she looked fabulous when she posed in a light green string bikini while putting her baby bump on full display. Ireland posted the slideshow of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!” In the photos, Ireland had her short dark brown hair down while opting out of any makeup. She posed from the side and the front to show off her bare bump as she wore a plunging triangle string bikini top with matching skinny side bottoms.