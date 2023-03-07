Kim Basinger Makes Rare Appearance At Daughter Ireland Baldwin’s Strip Club Baby Shower

Kim Basinger made a rare public appearance to attend her daughter's baby shower at a rowdy strip club in Hollywood.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 7, 2023 5:15PM EST
View gallery
Ireland Baldwin ALDI South Presents New Women's Beachwear Collection, Munich, Germany - 28 May 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A pregnant Ireland Baldwin rocks a pink wig as she and boyfriend RAC are seen arriving at an adult entertainment club called Jumbo's Clown Room to celebrate her baby shower with celebrity friends such as Hilary Duff, Rumer Willis, mom Kim Basinger and many other friends as well in Hollywood. The 27-year-old mom to be is wearing a see through lingerie, pink cowboy style boots and a pink wig. At one point, you can clearly see Ireland's pink under garment through the back of her lingerie as she walks into the club. The Jumbo's Clown Room is usually closed on Monday's but certain arrangements were made for it to be open for Ireland Baldwin's baby shower celebration. Pictured: Ireland Baldwin, RAC BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Basinger and boyfriend Mitch Stone hold hands as they attend Ireland Baldwin's baby shower at an adult entertainment club called Jumbo's Clown Room in Hollywood. Pictured: Kim Basinger, Mitch Stone BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Kim Basinger, 69, is about to become a grandmother, and she was there to celebrate the impending arrival at daughter Ireland Baldwin‘s baby shower! The Oscar winning actress arrived at the shower, held (inexplicably enough) at a strip club called Jumbo’s Clown Room in Hollywood on Monday, March 6 looking radiant. The blonde bombshell of L.A. Confidential fame wore her famous platinum locks down around her shoulders, and rocked a gray blazer, matching pants, and black button-down shirt as she entered the venue. Kim finished the look with neutral toned cosmetics and a pair of black shoes. Her boyfriend Mitch Stone was pictured accompanying her.

Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger and Mitch Stone arrive for Ireland’s strip club baby shower in Hollywood on March 6, 2023. (HEDO/BACKGRID)

Mom-to-be Ireland, 27, also took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the event, including one of her hugging her own famous mom while wearing lace lingerie with dollar bills tucked into it and a pink wig. “Baby’s first strip club extravaganza,” she captioned the photos. Pregnant Rumer Willis, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Hilary Duff, and of course her boyfriend RAC were also reported to have attended the rowdy bash.

The celebration comes as grandpa to be Alec Baldwin, 64, faces criminal charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October of 2021. But that hasn’t stopped Ireland and her mother from enjoying the leadup to the little bundle of joy.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland arrives for her baby shower with boyfriend RAC in Hollywood. (HEDO/BACKGRID)

Kim took to her own Instagram account in January to compare mother and daughter sonograms. “I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!’ she captioned the sweet images.

“This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad