Kim Basinger Makes Rare Appearance At Daughter Ireland Baldwin’s Strip Club Baby Shower

Kim Basinger, 69, is about to become a grandmother, and she was there to celebrate the impending arrival at daughter Ireland Baldwin‘s baby shower! The Oscar winning actress arrived at the shower, held (inexplicably enough) at a strip club called Jumbo’s Clown Room in Hollywood on Monday, March 6 looking radiant. The blonde bombshell of L.A. Confidential fame wore her famous platinum locks down around her shoulders, and rocked a gray blazer, matching pants, and black button-down shirt as she entered the venue. Kim finished the look with neutral toned cosmetics and a pair of black shoes. Her boyfriend Mitch Stone was pictured accompanying her.

Mom-to-be Ireland, 27, also took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the event, including one of her hugging her own famous mom while wearing lace lingerie with dollar bills tucked into it and a pink wig. “Baby’s first strip club extravaganza,” she captioned the photos. Pregnant Rumer Willis, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Hilary Duff, and of course her boyfriend RAC were also reported to have attended the rowdy bash.

The celebration comes as grandpa to be Alec Baldwin, 64, faces criminal charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October of 2021. But that hasn’t stopped Ireland and her mother from enjoying the leadup to the little bundle of joy.

Kim took to her own Instagram account in January to compare mother and daughter sonograms. “I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!’ she captioned the sweet images.

“This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…”