Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo With All 7 Children As He Faces Criminal Charges

Alec Baldwin, 64, looked thrilled to be with seven of his eight kids, in a new family photo. The actor, who is facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, posed while sitting on a bed with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, and all of the kids they share together, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and newborn IIaria. Hilaria shared the epic snapshot on Instagram along with a caption that revealed it was the first photo with “the smallest Baldwins.”

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨,” she wrote, referring to Alec’s oldest daughter Ireland, 26, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger. She also included a message for the photographer.

“20 years of friendship, you have captured memories of my family since we was pregnant with Rafa. We are grateful to you,” she continued to write. “Mama, artist, one tough cookie, multi human…Rou makes it a joy to take maternity and family photos. She has the patience of a saint, the calm of a wise woman, and the touch of a mama. We love you. Check her out and give some love🤍”

The new Baldwin family photo comes after New Mexico prosecutors recently revealed he may be charged for the fatal shooting, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, on the Rust movie set. Alec was producing and starring in the feature in Oct. 2021,when he accidentally shot Halyna and Joel while holding a prop gun that appeared to have been loaded, which broke on-set safety protocols. Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies reportedly wrote in a letter that she was ‘ready’ to file charges against four people, which could include Alec.

As the news of possible charges made its way across news sites, Alec took to Instagram a week ago to share photos of his kids and a caption that revealed his family has “kept” him “alive” during the tough time. “These kids. All of them were born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different, rooms,” he wrote. “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”