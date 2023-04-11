Coco Austin Does Wild TikTok Dance With Daughter Chanel, 7, Complete With Butt Slapping

If there’s one thing Coco Austin knows how to do, it’s rock the boat with her parenting style. Her latest video, shared to her TikTok account on April 11, featured a little twerking and butt-slapping alongside her daughter, 7 year old Chanel. In the 13 second clip, the duo took on a dance challenge set to a frenetic techno rap ditty by Mia Mugavero.

The 44-year-old mama rocked a plunging white top and black Nike leggings reading ‘Just Do It’ as she jumped around the room striking poses with Chanel. She wore her long, blond hair down and straight during the goofy clip. At one point, Chanel, wearing a black shirt and white joggers, grabbed her famous mama’s leg and slapped her rear playfully. Both appeared to be having the best time as they danced to the poppy beat. “Chanel always makes me do all these weird dances,” she captioned the clip. “I just go with the flow though. I stole this from her phone to show you…lol.”

While the clip may have raised eyebrows outside of her fan base, most of her followers on the platform were there for the mother-daughter dance-off. “I love the relationship you have with your daughter,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “she’s a spitting image of her daddy [rapper Ice-T]. You guys are too cute.” Yet another compared the duo to another famous mother-daughter TikTok team — Kim Kardashian and 9-year-old North West! “Kim and North who? My fav mother-daughter duo,” they quipped.

Whether or not anybody isn’t a fan of her videos apparently isn’t Coco’s top concern. The TV personality, who is famous for her controversial parenting of her only child, spoke out in September of 2022 about her “unconventional” tactics.

“Wow just Wow! Here we go again!” she wrote via Twitter after hate erupted over a video of her bathing her daughter, six at the time, in the sink. “Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH! People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”