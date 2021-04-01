Ice-T: The ‘Silver Living’ Of Quarantine Has Been Spending More Time With 5-Year-Old Chanel

Ice-T spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about why he is grateful for quarantine because he would have ‘never been able to spend as much time with Chanel.’

The past year has been a life-altering one for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The world went into quarantine and more people spent more time at home than ever before. For Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T, he chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about getting to have more quality time with his family.

“I mean, every cloud has a silver lining,” Ice-T told HollywoodLife when promoting his partnership with Tide. “It’s been great. I would have never been able to spend as much time with Chanel. And this year, I’ve gotten to be home more than ever. It’s great for all of us. None of us has gotten COVID yet, although Coco’s father had it, and it’s been hitting people all around us. We live in a little bubble anyway, so we’re very comfortable just staying home watching TV. I play my video games, go to SVU. I’m COVID tested every day.”

Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married since 2002. They welcomed their daughter Chanel in 2015. Coco and Chanel were by Ice-T’s side at home when he won his first Grammy in 30 years for Best Metal Performance.

“I was waiting on ’em to say another band’s name, and I was just gonna log out,” Ice-T admitted. “When they said Body Count, I was like, no. I mean, you gotta remember this band was the most hated band in the United States, so for us 30 years later to get an award, it says a lot about how much we’ve grown and how much we’ve changed.”

Ice-T has teamed up with Tide and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin to kick off the brand’s #TurnToCold campaign. HollywoodLife had to ask the actor who does the laundry in his house. “Coco… but I told Coco real quick once we got involved with Tide, ‘Hey, turn off that hot water. We’re using the right detergent so we good,'” Ice-T told HollywoodLife. “I don’t really do laundry, and a lot of my clothes I send out to get dry cleaned because I don’t want them to get destroyed by that hot water, so I’ll probably get to wash more clothes now than the dry cleaners.”