Coco Austin Calls 5-Year-Old Daughter A ‘Boob Freak’ Amid Breastfeeding Backlash

Coco Austin explained that ‘as a mother’ she thinks she should only stop breastfeeding after the child ‘says so,’ in a new interview that touched upon the controversial subject.

Coco Austin, 42, is speaking out after receiving a lot of backlash when she defended breastfeeding her five-year-old daughter Chanel last week. The wife of Ice-T, 63, told E!’s Daily Pop that the negative feedback she’s been getting from others is not making her change her opinion about the subject and even jokingly said her daughter’s going to be “a boob freak,” in a video interview that also featured Chanel. “I’m [not] going to stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I,” she said in the clip, which can be seen HERE.

“She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child,” the doting mom added while asking Chanel, who sat in her lap, “Do you want the boob?”

She also admitted she didn’t think she would end up breastfeeding this long until it happened. “I always thought I wasn’t going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing,” she explained. “I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m wanted, like she wants me.’ I think a lot of mothers would understand.”

When it comes to Chanel’s dad, Ice-T, Coco says he’s fully supportive of her decision. “Well, he loves the boobs too,” she joked. “He’s got one side, she’s got the other. She’s going to be a boob freak.”

“Ice, he believes in everything I believe,” she went on while also revealing they have one big family bed that they all use. “We call it the family bed. We have all the dogs, Chanel, that’s our bonding time together,” she confirmed. “We incorporate our family bed every single night. We co-sleep and that’s another one people want to get on. It’s weird situation because I don’t know why I have to explain myself.”

Coco’s latest comments come after she defended herself about the breastfeeding last week, in another interview. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” she told Us Weekly while also noting that her daughter also eats “steak and hamburgers” but “likes a little snack every now and then.” Coco first revealed she was still breastfeeding Chanel in Mar. 2020, when she shared a photo of herself feeding the tot along with an informative caption.

“At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt [sic] eating real food…😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected,” part of the caption read.