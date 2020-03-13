Coco Austin Reveals Why She’s Still Breastfeeding Her Daughter Chanel At 4 Years Old

Coco Austin is opening up about her continued breastfeeding journey with her four-year-old daughter, Chanel.

In the midst of the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Coco Austin, 40, took to Instagram with a photo she thought “the moms out there will appreciate!” The wife of Ice T shared a pic of herself breastfeeding her four-year-old daughter Chanel, and defended the intimate moment in a long caption. “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” Coco began. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot [sic] of props in the breasfeeding [sic] community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!”

She continued, “At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt [sic] eating real food…😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected.” Last September, Coco opened up about breastfeeding Chanel, who was then-3, and was met with tons of support from her followers. Then, Coco called breastfeeding a “mother’s calling” and admitted when Chanel was first born, she had a difficult time producing milk and almost gave up.

“I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know,” she wrote. “I nursed all 4 of my sons my first and my 3rd for 3 years and my 2nd and 4th weened themselves after a year. My 1st and 3rd never get sick. It’s from nursing them for so long. Nothing can compare to mothers milk. Great job babe,” one follower praised.

However, others weren’t so supportive, with one critic writing, “Coco she’s too big for breastfeeding. Give her real milk.” Another added, “Disturbing.” So far on Coco’s latest post, people have been very understanding of her decision!