Ice-T Defends Wife Coco After Trolls Shame Her For Breastfeeding Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

After haters went after Coco Austin for breastfeeding her almost-4-year-old baby girl, Ice-T told everyone to back off and said it was just a way for his daughter to ‘get close’ to her mom.

Coco Austin, 40, found herself the subject of some “mommy-shaming” after she shared a picture of her breastfeeding her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel. With Chanel turning four in November, some fans were skeeved by the thought of this young child still feeding on her mom’s boob. However, Ice-T, 61, doesn’t see what’s the big deal. “They make it like the baby only…breastfeeds,” the Law & Order: SVU star told TMZ outside the Paley Center in New York City on Sept. 25. “Every once in a while, y’know what I’m saying, the kid wants to get close to her mom. That’s what they do.”

“[Chanel] eats food,” Ice-T said with a smile. “She eats f*cking cheeseburgers.” After that, what was left for Ice to say? Chanel eats food just like any normal kid, and the instance of her with Coco’s breast was more of a comfort thing than a nutritional thing. As it turns out, Ice was only echoing what Coco said when she shared the breastfeeding pic in the first place.

“A mothers calling….” she posted on Sep. 20. “I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called nursing. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I don’t want to miss this special moment you have with your child – health-wise and bond-wise. I hung in there, and now almost 4 years later, Chanel still wants the boob.”

“Its more of a comfort thing now,” added Coco, “and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time, and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes, I will be so sad. It’s the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at http://www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel. #normalizebreastfeeding”

Coco also spoke about her breastfeeding habits to E! News in 2018. “Breastfeeding, of course, you know, when they’re young, they need you for nutrition. It’s more of a blankie-type thing. Instead of her having a blanket, she has the boob. Ninety-five percent of people love the fact that I still do it,” she said. “But then there’s that five percent that like, want to attack. We’ll get to that point where we’ll say, ‘Hey, OK, it’s done.’ “