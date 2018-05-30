Coco Austin Confesses She’s Still Nursing Toddler Chanel At 2 Years Old — See Pics

Over 2 years after the birth of her daughter, Coco Austin proudly admits she’s still breastfeeding — and has shared the pics to prove it! To inspire other moms, she also revealed it strengthens her bond with Chanel.

Coco Austin, 39, has SUCH an adorable relationship with her and Ice-T‘s, 60, 2 1/2-year-old daughter Chanel Marrow, and apparently part of that has to do with the fact Coco is still breastfeeding! Admittedly still doing it mainly for “comfort,” Coco took to Instagram on May 28 to say she’s all for mothers nursing their children and posting the inspiring pics on social media. In fact, she’s proud to be part of that group!

“I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments,” Coco wrote to her followers. “I love that I can be a part of that.” In her accompanying photo, the model can be seen holding her sleeping baby girl to her chest while on a recent flight. “@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I’m older,” she added.

Responding to commenters asking if she still nurses, the mother-of-one wrote, “Yep, but it’s more for comfort now.” Coco previously revealed she was still breastfeeding Chanel back in March 2017, when her daughter was 15 months old. “The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes,” she said in a video while nursing Chanel. “She’s 15 months and still going strong.”

Coco has also opened up to E! News explaining how much she enjoys breastfeeding. “I’m kind of obsessed with it,” she said in June 2016. “[Chanel] is 6 months now, but for a good five months, she was great at breastfeeding.” She explained that Chanel “want[ing] the bottle more” had “hurt my feelings.”

“I’m doing whatever I can because now, she’s growing, so she needs more milk … so I have to go from breastfeeding to formula, breastfeeding to formula, but I wish she would want a little more of me,” she said at the time. As recently as March, Coco shared another snapshot of herself and Chanel after a feeding session on an airplane. “Wiped out after having so much fun on vacation! All Chanel wants is the boob then she’s out!” the blonde bombshell captioned the image.

Coco’s openness about breastfeeding has largely been met with positive comments from her followers. “That is so sweet. Nursing is such a wonderful thing to bond with your child,” one Instagram user wrote on her May 28 photo. Another gushed, “Just naturally beautiful & heartwarming 💕.”