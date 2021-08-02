Coco Austin Reveals why She Still Breastfeeds Daughter Chanel, 5, After Backlash

Despite Chanel Austin being five years old, her mother, Coco Austin, won’t stop breastfeeding her daughter, and she explains why she won’t ‘take that away from her.’

Coco Austin summed up why she continues to breastfeed daughter Chanel, even though she and Ice-T’s baby girl is no longer a baby. “Chanel still likes my boobs,” Coco told Us Weekly about her four-year-old. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.” Coco, 42, defended the practice, noting that her daughter also eats “steak and hamburgers” but “likes a little snack every now and then.” And for those who have criticized Coco for continuing to let Chanel nurse on her, the Ice Loves Coco alum has no time for haters. “Why take that away from her?” asked Coco. “If [Chanel] doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

This defense comes more than a year after Coco came under fire for sharing an Instagram photo of her breastfeeding her then-four-year-old. “At a time when the world feels like it’s coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” Coco captioned the March 2020 photo. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from women/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel, and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4-year-old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!”

“At this point in nursing, it’s just for comfort and, believe me, the girl loves meat, so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view,” added Coco. “I see most of you are so eager to side with me, and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected.” She added the hashtags: #breastfeedingforcomfort #weenwhentheyareready #toddlerbreastfeeding #boobtime #nursingmom #proudmama #teammommy.

Ice-T, 63, also defended his look-alike daughter and Coco’s breastfeeding in 2019. “They make it like the baby only … breastfeeds,” he said to TMZ. “Every once in a while, you know what I’m saying. She wants to get close to her mom. That’s what they do. She eats food. She eats f–king cheeseburgers.”