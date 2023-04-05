Penny Lancaster, 52, Rocks String Bikini With 2 Sons On The Beach As Husband Rod Stewart Tours With Cyndi Lauper

As Rod Stewart rocked Down Under, his wife – former model Penny Lancaster – hit up an Australian beach with her two sons, Alistair and Aidan.

Image Credit: MEGA

The sun was out when Penny Lancaster enjoyed a day at the beach in Australia. The 52-year-old former model, photographer, television personality, special British constable, and wife of Sir Rod Stewart spent Friday (Mar. 31) taking in the surf and the sand while Rod, 78, was busy getting ready for his concert. Rod has been on tour in Australia with Cyndi Lauper for two weeks, allowing his family to have a southern hemisphere summer vacation. During this beach day, Penny strutted around in a multicolored paisley-print string bikini that showed off her figure, her long, blonde hair flowing in the seaside breeze.

Lady Stewart brought her and Rod’s sons Alastair, 17, and 12-year-old Aidan. The trio hung out by the sand, with the boys swapping their swimsuits for wetsuits before a bit of surfing, per Page Six. Penny watched her boys from shore and cheered them on.

Rod and Penny married in 2007 after a seven-year courtship. She gave birth to Alastair in 2005 and Aiden in 2011, giving Rod his seventh and eighth child overall. Rod shares children with four other women: Susannah BoffeyAlana Stewart, Kelly Emberg, and Rachel Hunter.

In 2021, Penny completed her training for the City of London Police after applying to become a special constable. Her interest in police work was sparked when she participated in a reality television competition, Famous and Fighting Crime, where she joined officers during their daily duties. In February, Rod told the Mirror that his wife would be working during King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6. Sir Rod, knighted in 2016, will stay stateside and perform as part of his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“I think I have worn out my royal welcome. I think I will leave it to someone else. I will be in Las Vegas,” he said. “But my wife will be on duty as a policewoman, though.”

Penny spoke with BBC One’s Crimewatch Live about her experiences, per the Daily Mail. “It’s roughly about 200 hours a year, which equates for myself to one duty a week in the City of London Square Mile, including bridges there,” she said. ” It’s predominantly foot patrol, but I also get the opportunity to try other areas of policing out like working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs, and operations like the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor’s Show, and [Queen Elizabeth II‘s Diamond Jubilee].”

“I think being a mum and having the patience and the empathy to deal with teenagers in particular helps,” she added. “A lot of the time, you think policing, and you think crime, but you’re dealing with victims.

