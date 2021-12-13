Rod Stewart & Wife Penny Show Off Their Dance Moves In Front Of The Christmas Tree In Adorable Video

If you want his body, and you think he’s festive, come on – let Rod Stewart know! The rock icon and his wife, Penny Lancaster, got into the holiday spirit by turning their living room into a disco dance floor.

Who needs “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” when you have “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Rod Stewart demonstrated how his 1978 hit is a Christmas song on Saturday (Dec. 11), with help from his wife of fourteen years, Penny Lancaster. With the Christmas tree all aglow, Rod, 76, and Penny, 50, started on opposite ends of the living room before coming together to do a hip-swiveling, booty-shaking type of dance. “Thanks for showing us how it’s done!” Rod captioned the video, along with a few holiday/dance-themed emojis.

Both Penny and Rod wore outfits that shined brighter than the Christmas tree, but special kudos to her dress, for it showed off her incredible toned legs. Fans noticed the hard work she’s done to get so fit. “Penny’s legs,” commented one, along with a string of fire emojis. “Great little video of you guys…[too] cute.” Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones also commented, posting a pair of “laughing so hard I’m crying” emojis with a heart, a few flames, and a team of dancers. “This will break the internet!” wrote another enthusiastic follower. “Rod Stewart is amazing as always.”

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007. She’s his third wife, and the two have welcomed a pair of children into the world: Alastair Wallace Stewart, 16, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 10. Recently, Rod took Aiden and his older brother – Liam Stewart, the 27-year-old son Rod shares with Rachel Hunter – to a Celtic football (soccer) game. “First ever Celtic game,” Liam captioned the Instagram gallery that showed him, Aiden, and their father all suited up for a night of sport. Liam is usually too busy playing for the Milton Keynes Lightning hockey team to catch a Celtic game. His father, on the other hand, is one of the biggest Celtic supporters in the U.K.

Earlier in November, Rod and Penny got intimate about her experiences going through menopause and how it was an eye-opening experience for Rod. “I googled and googled and googled. It said, ‘Shut up and understand,’” he said during an appearance on Loose Women. Rod noted that as Penny went through the change, he was shocked by the roller coaster of emotions she was going through. “It’s a fragile situation she was in. It was frightening because this really wasn’t the person I married,” he said. “We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing a couple can do … and I think that’s what couples have to do, and men have just got to get on with it, understand, and come out the other end.”